“I Became Addicted To Sleeping Pills”: Urban Meyer Gives a Bold Reason For Sidestepping From a Future In Coaching

Urban Meyer who once used to be a sought-after coach in college football, expresses “no desire” to return to his previous vocation. The three-time National Champion had successful tenures with Florida and Ohio State with him recording 187-32 in 17 seasons as a head coach in NCAAF. Ever since being ousted from the Jacksonville Jaguars mid-season in 2021, there have been rumors linking him to needy programs but in a recent chat, he completely sidestepped from the thought of ever coaching again.

Meyer, who is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports was asked about his future in coaching when he appeared at the Knoxville Quarterback Club. The 59-year-old has been rumored to be a candidate for the vacant coaching spot at Michigan State, but he simply showed no interest in going back to the sidelines again, and he had a big reason for it too.

Urban Meyer Expresses No Desire To Return To Coaching

When talking about coaching in college football, Meyer explained how it took a toll on his body and that it wasn’t something that he believed would be a sustainable vocation for him. “I am good,” Meyer said. “I never really took a day off. People, when I say that, they scratch their head. I am like I never took a day off. I had some health stuff go on. I became addicted to sleeping pills. I was just a maniac worker. … So no. No desire.”

Urban Meyer has undeniably had a legendary run as a head coach in college football. He ranks third in all-time rankings with an incredible .853 winning percentage. Furthermore, his 12-3 bowl game record, has been the second-best all time. He was without a doubt a difference-maker in college football and a school like Michigan State might appear to be a great fit for him, but he has other commitments in life.

Although he did seem interested in going back to coaching after he was fired from the Jaguars in 2021, but now he shows no desire to return. Instead, he wants to spend time and travel with his wife, Kelley, and meet his four grandchildren. That said, Meyer was also open about the challenges that he would face as a coach which prevented him from returning.

The Challenges He Would Face In Coaching

With the landscape of college football having changed a lot, especially in the past few years, he highlighted the hardships faced by any head coach in talent acquisition. “It has never been harder I am telling you right now,” Meyer said. “Every coach, every player has an agent.”

He also stated that a head coach has to deal with several other parties for recruitment. He added, “But when I am the head coach having to deal with a high school player that (says) meet with my agent first. I am going I want to meet with your family because you are talking about recruiting and other stuff.”

Surely, the league has changed a lot since he left Ohio State and it has only put added pressure on the coaches. With this, Meyer gave his final verdict on not being interested in the sideline work but was well off as an analyst of the game.