Tom Brady Sports $130 Shoes While Throwing Jump Shots With Son Jack In Viral Video

Former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, runs on to the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening to welcome fans as the Patriots announce they will induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June. Credit: © Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady is living his retired life to the fullest. He has invested his hard-earned NFL money in different sports teams. In fact, the GOAT is making regular appearances at various star-studded events. In his recent viral video, he was also seen playing basketball with his son Jack while wearing $130 worth shoes.

The New England Patriots legend, in his most recent post on Instagram, shared glimpses of him playing hoops with his son Jack in New York City after getting honored in Sunday’s opening game with the Patriots. The video clearly showed how Brady will soon get surpassed by his son in athleticism. However, amidst all this, what really ended up taking all the spotlight was the 7x Super Bowl champion’s expensive shoes.

NFL Legend Rocks Nike Shoes While Playing Basketball

Retirement is clearly suiting Tom Brady. The NFL icon nowadays is being seen at all kinds of events. Recently, he was seen rooting for his football team Birmingham City in England. Moreover, in a recent viral video, Brady was seen hitting the basketball court. The 46-year-old ex-quarterback was observed having a game of basketball with friends and family.

Tweeting the video of him playing basketball, Brady captioned, “In the lab! Just trying to keep up with the kids these days…”

It’s just not Brady’s court style that’s making headlines. His choice of footwear, the Nike Air Force 1 LV8, is adding to the intrigue. The Nike sneakers have suede details and synthetic leather on the upper. Back when these sneakers were launched, they redefined basketball shoes.

The Nike Air Force 1 LV8 sneaker has had a lasting influence spanning over decades. Nike did release a new update on the model back in early 2023. The shoe’s retail cost comes to around $120 and isn’t available at a regular Nike Store. Given its popularity, it’s no surprise that the Nike website has sold out its stock. However, if one wants to get their hands on these cool sneakers, they can check it out at Finish Line’s website.

Tom Brady Goes Up Against his Son Jack on the Basketball Court

In the now viral video, Brady was seen accurately hitting two and three-pointers at will. He also tried to defend against his son Jack, however, the teenager got the better of him on a number of occasions. He also posted about the session on his Instagram with the caption,

“Thanks for having us @cbrickley603. I’m gonna need a few more sessions to be able to keep up with this kid soon 😂🏀.”

Netizens also couldn’t prevent themselves from commenting on Brady’s basketball abilities, given the fact that the NFL GOAT looked right at home while hitting those shots. Let’s look at some of the best X reactions.

After looking at the video, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Tom surely would have given some NBA players a run for their money. Stephen Curry better watch out, because that much accuracy for a non-regular 46-year-old player is just scary. Coming back to the NFL, innumerable fans are also hopeful that the New York Jets may call Tom Brady to help them out.

This happened after New York’s QB1 Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke his Achilles in what could prove to be a season-ending injury. Well, fans would love to see Tom back resuming his QB1 duties, but the GOAT has already confirmed on a number of occasions that an NFL return is not on the cards. Perhaps an NBA debut is in sight for Terrific Tom!