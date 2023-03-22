Russell Wilson Shares Adorable Video of His Son as He Utters Three Precious Words

In the offseason, the Denver Broncos quarterback was focusing his attention on spreading the word of God. Russell Wilson was seen singing hymns with convicts. The Super Bowl-winning QB often preaches love and respect for everybody. Therefore, it was not surprising when he shared a video of his son, Win Harrison Wilson, saying three special words to his parents.

The 34-year-old shot-caller has two children with his pop star wife, Ciara. He had his daughter, Sienna Princess, in 2017 and his son in 2020. Along with them, DangeRuss is also a stepfather to Future Jr. from his wife’s relationship with rapper Future. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is a loving father who is often spotted with his children. His family attends his football games and cheers for him loudly. They also celebrate festivals and holidays together.

Russell Wilson gets a delightful message from his adorable son

Wilson uploaded a video on his official Instagram account. The video looked like it was recorded as a special message for the Denver Broncos shot-caller. In the video, a curly-haired Win comes close to the camera and says, “I love you!” as instructed by his singer/songwriter mother.

The caption of the post was a proverb from the Bible. It read: “All your children will be taught by the Lord, and great will be their peace.” ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭54‬:‭13″

When fans saw the adorable video, they could not help but point out how similar he and his older sister, Sienna, looked. One user wrote, “Win and Sienna are twins.” Some fans were even confused and had to watch the video several times in order to know who it really was! “Wait……Is the Sienna or Winn???? They look just alike!”

Ciara and Russ make a great team!

When asked about what makes them so compatible with each other, the ‘Level Up’ singer had a very simple answer. “From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked.” The singer and the athlete are similar to each other in every aspect of life. That is, they usually agree on everything.

Not only are they each other’s biggest cheerleaders, but faith is also something that keeps them together. “Being able to pray together is beautiful.” Especially when they are going through a rough patch. She also looks forward to date nights on Fridays, This helps them to keep things fresh and exciting between them. Hence, what really holds them together is their love and respect for each other.