Tyreek Hill Injury: Dolphins Suffer Major Blow as ‘The Cheetah’ Goes Down in Q3

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins suffered a devastating setback on Monday night as star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets with a serious left leg injury.

Hill’s injury occurred when he was tackled along the sideline by cornerback Malachi Moore, causing his leg to bend awkwardly. Medical staff immediately rushed to his aid, placing an aircast on his leg before he was loaded onto a cart. Hill waved to the crowd as he exited, but the mood around Hard Rock Stadium turned sour.

The Dolphins wasted no time in ruling Hill out for the remainder of the game, announcing that he was being taken to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation, and observation. Early indications suggest that his season could be over, a crushing blow to a Miami team that has relied heavily on his game-breaking speed and big-play ability.

Before the injury, Hill had been as efficient as ever, hauling in all six of his targets for 67 yards. At the time of his departure, Miami led 10-3. Just three plays later, Tua Tagovailoa connected with tight end Darren Waller for a touchdown to extend the Dolphins’ lead to 17-3, but the momentum of the night was overshadowed by Hill’s absence.

With Hill likely sidelined long-term, the Dolphins’ passing attack will take on a new look. Jaylen Waddle instantly becomes the unquestioned WR1. Meanwhile, newcomer Darren Waller has already shown he can step into a prominent role. The veteran tight end scored over star corner Sauce Gardner in the first half, then found the end zone again shortly after Hill’s injury, signaling his potential as a go-to option for Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins’ offense will now rest on the shoulders of Waddle and Waller, with depth receivers needing to step up to keep defenses honest. Losing Hill robs Miami of one of the most electrifying playmakers in football, and the challenge ahead will be whether this unit can remain explosive without the NFL’s most feared deep threat.