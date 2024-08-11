Randi Mahomes Attends Kansas City Royals MLB Game as Chiefs Lose Preseason Opener

On Saturday, the Royals scored an 8-3 win against the Cardinals, and Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi was present at Kauffman Stadium with her son, Jackson, and daughter Mia to root for the Kansas City’s baseball team.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her eldest son and Chiefs star QB was busy playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and suffered a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason kickoff in Florida.

After the Royals game, Randi shared a photo on her Instagram story with Jackson and Mia, where the TikTok star was seen in a Royals jersey. The caption read “Love my family.”

While Mahomes & Chiefs faced a preseason loss, his mom, Randi, was cheering on the Royals to an 8-3 victory with kids Jackson & Mia in tow! pic.twitter.com/plFs1DaFpa — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 11, 2024

The Royals, fortunately, had better luck than the Chiefs and managed an 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite the KC Chiefs’ defeat, Mahomes himself was in his usual form, completed most of his passes, and led the offense effectively.

Randi’s silence regarding the Chiefs game could be attributed to it being a preseason friendly clash rather than a regular season fixture and her son’s minor participation in it. Mahomes’ main focus is on gearing up for the regular season, fine-tuning his connection with receivers, and ensuring he is injury-free for the upcoming season action.

Randi might not have been with his elder son and daughter-in-law today, but she only recently enjoyed hanging out with them, two days before the Chiefs’ first preseason game.

Randi and Brittany enjoy quality time together

Despite their busy schedules, Patrick’s mother and wife came together for a fun get-together. They were joined by the QB’s children, Sterling and Bronze, his younger brother Jackson, and step-sister Mia Randall.

Taking to Instagram, Randi shared a photo on Instagram with Brittany, grandchildren, and 12-year-old daughter in one post and another featuring Jackson and Mia together on her IG Story. Her caption “Best day this year” made it evident how well the day of family fun went.

Over time, Randi and Brittany’s bond has only deepened. During a June episode of ‘The Mom Game Podcast,’ Randi commended Brittany for her support of Patrick since they started dating in 2012.

Despite facing challenges along the way like any other couple, Randi has always seen Brittany as the perfect woman for her son. Fans can look forward to seeing some mother-in-law and daughter bonding when the regular season kicks off.