“Tom Brady started a really cool trend”: 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams hints at sensational return from retirement

Serena Williams recently decided to retire after breaking innumerable records in her illustrious career. However, being an admirer of Tom Brady, she isn’t ready to rule out the un-retirement possibility.

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of time. After all, winning 23 Grand Slam titles is not an easy task to accomplish. So when she decided to bid adieu to the sport a little while ago, tributes started pouring in from different parts of the world.

Fans were left a little dejected as nobody wanted to see the end of the champion athlete’s era. What Serena ended up achieving not only changed tennis but also inspired innumerable youngsters around the world to chase their dreams despite all the obstacles and challenges in the path.

However, it seems like there is a possibility that we will get to see more of Serena’s on-court heroics in the near future. Recently, the $250 million worth tennis star made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ where she suggested that she might also take the ‘Tom Brady-way’ in the time to come.

Serena Williams didn’t rule out the ‘un-retirement possibility’

“I think retirement is something that is super earned and that people work really hard for,” Serena claimed on the show. “I feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give and there’s a lot more that I want to do so I’m not going to be relaxing, there’s so much more for me. I feel like it’s more of an evolution of Serena.”

The champion tennis star claimed that because she loved tennis so much, she ended up missing out on a lot of other things in life which she now plans to do.

“There’s so many things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years and I’ve had such a passion for tennis for so long that I’ve never done them,” she said. “Now it’s time for me to start to enjoy those things.”

Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here …. https://t.co/G4MIJQtUxa — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) September 14, 2022

When asked about the possible of un-retiring, just like Tom Brady, she claimed, “Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say.”

Although Serena might just be joking around, her words sure gave some hope to the fans who want to see her dominate the tennis court again.

As far as Brady is concerned, the superstar QB retired and then decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks earlier this year. Moreover, his team has started off brilliantly this season. The Bucs thrashed the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener and are looking to continue on their merry way.

