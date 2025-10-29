“Have Some Class”: Emmanuel Acho Calls Out Journalist for Linking Steve Sarkisian to the Titans Job

The Tennessee Titans were the first team in the 2025 season to send their head coach packing. And they did it after just six games.

Titans HC Brian Callahan had gone through a rough rookie season as the head coach in 2024. And after a 1-5 start this year, it looked like they were going to be even worse in his sophomore effort. So, the team cut its losses quicker than expected, promoting senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy to hold the fort.

However, the team has not seen the usual “new coach bump,” as they have lost both of their games under McCoy’s watch. And they’ve lost those games badly. They went down 31-13 against the New England Patriots and 38-14 against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Now at 1-7, bored reporters looking for a story, like The Athletic’s resident gossiper Diana Russini, were bound to start linking some coaches to the Titans job.

One of those ‘candidates’ was Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. In a report put out right before Texas’ 45-38 win over Mississippi State last weekend, Russini claimed that Sarkisian was putting feelers out to NFL teams, including the Titans. Needless to say, the coach, who has been in Austin since 2021, was none too pleased with the content or the timing of the report.

“I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media,” Sarkisian said.

“Okay, so I’ve got a small circle when I make decisions on what I do and what I don’t do. So, and nobody would speak on my behalf without me knowing, and so where that report came from. I’d love to talk to that person, because it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he added.

Ridiculous indeed. While The Athletic is generally a well-regarded publication, Russini specifically has been known to put out some very questionable reports supported only by “anonymous sources.” Even Emmanuel Acho, not exactly the most responsible or reliable NFL media personality, found Russini’s move to be classless.

On the latest episode of his Speakeasy podcast, Acho also pointed out that a move to the Titans would actually represent a pretty large pay cut for Sarkisian as well.

“[Brian] Callahan makes $3.7 million, that’s what he was making, Sarkisian makes like $10.7 million. Why would Steve Sarkisian go take a $7 million pay cut to go coach the Tennessee Titans, Huh?” Acho asked rhetorically.

“And on top of that, don’t, on game day. Have some class, have some tact. Don’t leak this on game day in the middle of the season. That also was nonsensical because Sarkisian is clearly going to deny it, which he should, because it’s just patently untrue,” added the pundit.

Acho went on to point out something similar to what Russini’s The Athletic colleague Mike Sando said after the report came out: that it not only angered Sarkisian but also planted doubt and concern in the minds of Texas’ current players and potential recruits. Top prospects might hesitate to commit if they believe Sarkisian is about to leave.

As you can see, everything is connected, Diana. Consider that next time you put out a baseless report on a Saturday morning in October.