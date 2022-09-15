Kansas City Chiefs Gunslinger Patrick Mahomes Leads Justin Herbert, Josh Allen In QBR While Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers Is at 29th

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert all led their teams to a Week 1 win with a strong performance while some household names faltered.

Patrick Mahomes came into the 2022 NFL season wanting to exact revenge on the league after their collapse in the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals had a second half comeback that sent the Chiefs home while pressuring Mahomes all game.

On Sunday, Mahomes showed that he is back to his old self by throwing for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns on the day. Dicing up the Arizona Cardinals defense seemed to be a piece of cake for Mahomes.

However, his division rival, Justin Herbert wasn’t far behind. Herbert threw for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns while helping his team beat the rival Las Vegas Raiders. Their division seems to be the hardest this year.

On the other end, Aaron Rodgers threw for a mere 195 yards along with 1 interception and 0 touchdowns. He was sacked 4 times and fumbled once as well while his team got demolished by the Minnesota Vikings.

Also Read: Peyton Manning would have trusted $245 million Russell Wilson instead of taking a chance on a 5% likely event

The top 5 QB ratings for Week 1 will surprise you with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen

At #1 on the QBR list, Patrick Mahomes takes the spot after his awesome performance in Arizona. Right behind him, Josh Allen takes #2 after defeating the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in their own house.

Justin Herbert takes #3 as expected after the other two AFC gunslingers while a surprise #4 and #5 is waiting behind him

Kirk Cousins comes in at #4 after having a successful day dicing up the Green Bay Packers with accomplice Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was unstoppable and posted his highest yardage in a game in his career with 184 yards on 9 receptions and 2 touchdowns.

A new career-high for Justin Jefferson ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/I7p33JiFoU — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

After Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa is up next after his performance against the New England Patriots. The Miami Dolphins convincingly beat the Patriots while Tua methodically diced up the defense.

Shockingly, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers round off this list at 28 and 29 respectively after their dud on Week 1. Their ranking shouldn’t be permanent as both these quarterbacks are coming off a very good season.

Also Read: Tom Brady has ‘personal sh*t’ and Gisele Bündchen has sacrificed enough, $650 million power couple face problems in their marriage