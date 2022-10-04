“Tom Brady Told Me He Makes More Money In a Day Than I Make In a Year”: Gisele Bundchen’s ex-Boyfriend Remembers Ugly Interaction With Tampa Bay QB

Gisele Bundchen’s ex-boyfriend Scott Barnhill recently claimed that Tom Brady had insulted him when the two met at a restaurant.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most well-known couples around the world. While Gisele is a supermodel who has graced the covers of innumerable magazines, Tom is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Tom and Gisele married back in 2009 and have been blessed with two wonderful kids, Benjamin and Vivian Lake. Both the stars have been associated with one another for such a long time that we almost forget that they dated other people as well before tying the knot.

Recently, in an interaction with NYDailyNews.com’s Richard Johnson, Gisele’s model ex-boyfriend Scott Barnhill revealed a couple of shocking details about his meeting with Tom Brady.

Gisele Bundchen’s ex-boyfriend recalls the time when Tom Brady insulted him

Scott said that he met Brady at Harry Cipriani when Tom was walking out and he was walking in. “We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year,’” the model claimed.

This is a massive claim as over time, Brady has been able to establish his image as an easy-going football loving man who tries to avoid saying anything dramatic or controversial.

As it turns out, Richard Johnson’s report also quoted an anonymous source who informed that Scott is actually the man because of whom Gisele gained so much fame.

RICHARD JOHNSON | Gisele Bundchen’s ex-boyfriend slams Tom Brady Scott Barnhill, who dated Gisele Bundchen long before she met Tom Brady, will never forget meeting the quarterback.https://t.co/SMJZxKN7zY — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 10, 2022

“Scott is the real reason why Gisele became famous. She mentions Alexander McQueen but it was her campaigns with Scott that catapulted her,” the source informed.

Lately, Tom and Gisele have been facing a lot of marital issues. Reportedly, Tom’s decision to un-retire is the root cause of the marital problem between him and Gisele.

However, a source close to the couple had revealed that football had nothing to do with all that is going on and even urged media outlets to not portray Gisele as the ‘villain’ who doesn’t want Brady to play football.

Amidst all the hullaballoo, Scott’s interview will probably makes things even worse for the 45-year-old QB. It will be interesting to see if Brady reacts to Scott’s comments about him.

