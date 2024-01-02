2 Years After Leaving the Bucs Mid-game, Antonio Brown Accuses Tom Brady of Stat Padding In Latest Rant

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) the touchdown scored by running back Ronald Jones (27) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Two years ago, the 2nd of January marked the day Antonio Brown abruptly parted with the Bucs mid-game at the MetLife Stadium. It became one of the most talked about incidents in NFL history as AB strutted towards the locker room, shirtless. Fast forward to the same day this year, the former WR continues to rant on Tom Brady, this time accusing him of stat padding.

Time and again, AB keeps roasting the NFL figures, left, right, and center. Once again he dragged Tom Brady’s name through the mud replying to an X user who tried to take a jab at AB, referring to him as a ‘clown’.

In a fiery tweet, not only did Antonio Brown accuse Tom Brady of being self-centered but also drew comparisons with Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Brown’s exact words were,

“Ask anyone is Tom Brady selfish bro want stats too you think he like Payton Manning or you think he didn’t play longer then Drew Brees to past his stats ok. Ima let the crackers thinks it’s me when I’m coming off the bench to help his team win.”

The tweet which felt like just another take from AB, drew a lot of attention from NFL fans. The sudden slander of Tom Brady did show its effect on the internet. In fact, one may also wonder if the misspelling of Peyton Manning’s name was an intended move or a mistake.

Antonio Brown Unleashes Twitter Firestorm on New Year

As usual, AB’s tweet was flooded with counterarguments. One that struck him the most was when a user brought up the time when Tom Brady helped AB revive his career with the Bucs. The comment read,

“He tried multiple times to save ur career and opened up his home to you, he rocked w/ you when nobody else was and you made him a fool for it. This is how you end up w/ nobody on your side in life.”

Tom Brady was the one who famously encouraged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign AB amidst the chaos. He teamed up with Brown despite his off-the-field shenanigans. But Antonio Brown continues to reason that it was purely because of his balling skills and not out of pity.

Subsequently, the wide receiver clapped back on the X user, writing,

“How you gone save a guy career who dominated the game his whole career! aB took hisself out the game I ain’t buying that s**t u selling! U sound like a cracker trying to make it seem like you did so much for me whole time you using me for your purpose once fulfilled just like a cracker say your Done.”

It remains to be seen if Brady would respond back. That said, Brown has seemingly claimed the 2nd of January as the day he would entertain the NFL world with his abrupt actions.