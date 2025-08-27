Shedeur Sanders Absolutely Smokes Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco in Accuracy Drill (Video)

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With Kenny Pickett shipped off to the Raiders and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley waived, the Cleveland Browns’ once bloated quarterback room is suddenly much smaller. As things stand, only three passers remain: veteran starter Joe Flacco, rookie third-rounder and backup Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Advertisement

This slimmed-down trio was back at work during training camp this week, where they ran through a series of short-distance accuracy drills. The setup was simple: stand about seven yards out and try to drop the ball into a tight net target, which looked more like a fishing net.

QB1 Flacco went first, stepping into his throw but sailing it just wide of the mark. Oregon alum Gabriel followed, trying to thread one in but meeting the same result. Then came Shedeur Sanders’ turn.

With a quick release, he placed the ball dead center, nailing the bullseye and drawing muted cheers from teammates on the sidelines. Did he hit the target because he used to go fishing religiously with his father? Or was it simply an extension of his mind-boggling CFB career completion percentage of 71.8%?

Regardless, even though it was just one rep in a practice drill, the clip quickly went viral (1.3 million views, 16k likes) because of the symbolism and perhaps the belief amongst fans that a high ceiling prospect like Sanders has been hard done by Kevin Stefanski and company.

Unsurprisingly, fans saw this clip as yet another proof why the ex-Buffs star deserves to be the QB2 over Gabriel. “No way the most accurate passer in CFB history made that? Go figure lol” said one sarcastically. “Both them boys can’t throw on target, but Sheduer can. They got the lineup wrong,” penned another.

For some, the clip further reinforced a belief that Shedeur Sanders will end up donning the QB1 role midseason. “I can’t wait until 5 get in the game. I swear to God. Give em what they asking for. Goalposts will be moved to another solar system,” one fan wrote.

“This doesn’t necessarily prove anything, but we’re watching in real time the politics of the NFL. We’re trying to be convinced that Dillon is a better QB right now, and I refuse to believe that,” chimed in another.

At a time when Shedeur Sanders is still listed as QB3, moments like these will keep making the noise online. For all the debate about whether the Browns see him as part of their long-term plans, the rookie has continued to show flashes of his upside, a duality that his preseason resume captured aptly.

In his debut against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders looked sharp — completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 19 yards on the ground. The performance even drew praise from LeBron James.

But injury kept him sidelined for the second preseason game, and his return against the Los Angeles Rams proved far tougher. He managed just three completions on six attempts for 14 yards while being sacked five times, leaving him with a net -27 yards of total offense.

Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel has been more steady, if unspectacular. Across his two preseason outings, the Oregon alum completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Against the Rams, he went 12-of-19 for 129 yards and threw his lone score of the preseason.

And of course, Joe Flacco remains entrenched as QB1, with Kevin Stefanski already naming the Super Bowl-winning veteran his Week 1 starter.

Despite the clarity in pecking order, however, Sanders’ flashes, like his pinpoint strike in the now-viral accuracy drill, keep the conversation open. Or at the very least, it is a reminder of why his name still carries weight despite his draft slide, and his remaining third on the depth chart.