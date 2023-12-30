Travis Kelce Making $6 Million More With Pfizer Ads Than His Annual NFL Salary Shocks Football Fans; “No Wonder Aaron Rodgers is Pissed”

Kansas City TE Travis Kelce engaged in banter with Aaron Rodgers upon announcing his association with Pfizer. Kelce was most likely unfazed despite potentially falling out of favor with Rodgers, especially considering the reported substantial incentive he received for participating in the Pfizer promotion. According to reports, Kelce is said to have earned a significant $20 million from the advertisement deal.

Travis Kelce’s deal with Kansas City is a four-year, $57.25 million agreement that has $22.75 million in the guarantee and gives an average yearly salary of $14.313 million. His basic pay was $11.25 million in 2023.

The Pfizer deal reportedly earned him around $6 million more than his team’s salary this year. While financially beneficial, it invites commentary from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is known for his contrasting stance on vaccination.

Travis Kelce discussed receiving the COVID-19 shot along with the flu shot in the Pfizer paid-partnership commercial, adding words to its efficiency. The ad features Kelce multitasking and even highlights the convenience of getting both shots simultaneously.

Fans expressed varied reactions to Travis Kelce’s $20 million Pfizer commercial deal. Some considered it lucrative, with one fan jokingly saying they would advertise anything for such an amount. Others appreciated Kelce’s positive stance on vaccination, noting its impact on their decision.

However, there were different opinions from some of the fans, with some criticizing the substantial payment for endorsing medicine and labeling Kelce as a sellout.

His caption on Instagram emphasized time-saving, aligning with CDC guidance, and allowing both shots during the same visit if due for both. The commercial paid the hefty amount to Kelce for promoting the dual vaccination approach for added convenience and protection.

Inside Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘VAX-WAR’

The banter between Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce started when Rodgers called Kelce “Mr. Pfizer” during a chat about the Jets vs. Chiefs game on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers even pointed out that they “shut down” Kelce in the game.

The nickname was a nod to Kelce’s Pfizer commercial. Kelce found the moniker amusing when asked about it and expressed approval for the clever reference. Travis humorously acknowledged being dubbed “Mr. Pfizer” against the Johnson and Johnson family in response to the unexpected “vax wars” with Aaron Rodgers. By the Johnson and Johnson family, he referred to the Jets’ owners, Woody and Chris Johnson.

Kelce reaffirmed his pride in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the banter. He added:

“I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah I stand by it 1000%.”

Before the to and fro between Rodgers and Kelce, they crossed paths on the sidelines before the week 4 game and engaged in a brief chat. Kelce recounted the encounter on his podcast, New Heights, expressing genuine excitement about Rodgers and acknowledging the entertainment he brought to the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl champ even conveyed his disappointment about Rodgers’ injury and the subsequent surgery.