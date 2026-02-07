Tom Brady Unfollows Drake Maye, New England Patriots on IG, Congratulates Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels

One of the biggest gripes that fans of the New England Patriots have had throughout the past week has had nothing to do with the fact that they are the betting underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX, nor the mispronunciation of Mike Vrabel’s name as he won the AP NFL Coach of the Award, but rather Tom Brady’s unwillingness to support them in the build up to their first championship game without him.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has stated on multiple occasions that he isn’t willing to pick against either of these two teams, and while that’s certainly been a compliment to Seattle, Patriots fans have felt slighted by his unwillingness to support them when it matters most.

Even though he was willing to proclaim that “The Patriots are back, and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England,” Brady ultimately suggested that he doesn’t “have a dog in the fight in this one.” And if that wasn’t bad enough, it’s now been discovered that he has since unfollowed the Patriots on Instagram, as well as Mike Vrabel, Josh McDaniels, and even Drake Maye.

Tom Brady unfollows the Patriots, praises Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Id1N2aZtEN — NFL News and Updates (@NSportsrus8926) February 6, 2026

Suffice to say, the entire ordeal has seemingly instilled some sense of abandonment issues in the Patriots fanbase, as they can’t help but wonder why their favorite player no longer seems to want them. However, that doesn’t mean that he has failed to acknowledge what the franchise has been able to do throughout the 2025 season.

“This is a new chapter in New England. And I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position… You root for people, and you want them to have great performances. That’s the joy in the game for me.”

It seems as if almost no one outside of New England has much confidence in the Patriots. More than 70% of all spread bets that have been placed so far reside with Seattle, the largest percentage in Super Bowl history, and now that he’s sporting the job title of analyst, it seems as if Brady is leaning towards that same direction.

Maybe he doesn’t want to see the franchise tie him in Super Bowls, or maybe he’s just a believer in this Seahawks defense, which allowed the fewest points of any team in the league throughout the regular season. Regardless of what his motivations may be, however, the message is clear: if the Patriots want to claim another Lombardi trophy, then they’ll have to do it on their own, as even their biggest star now believes that the lights have gotten too bright for them.