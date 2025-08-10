Dak Prescott’s NFC Championship Message to the Rams Owner Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys may have been without Dak Prescott on the field Saturday night, but that didn’t stop the franchise quarterback from making headlines.

While his teammates took on the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason clash at SoFi Stadium, Prescott was on the sidelines, all padded up but resting along with several starters. That’s when a brief exchange with Rams owner Stan Kroenke quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The game itself saw the Rams come away with a 31-21 win in Brian Schottenheimer’s first outing as Dallas’ head coach. The Cowboys struggled early, managing just a single net yard of offense in the first quarter compared to the Rams’ 160. Notably, Stetson Bennett, in his own bid to solidify a roster spot, impressed with 188 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Corum ran in a pair of short scores.

Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton, starting in place of Dak Prescott, flashed some promise with 143 yards and a touchdown before a late elbow bruise took him out of the game. But evidently, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The real drama, however, happened prior to the kickoff, when Jerry Jones was spotted in a conversation with Kroenke on the sideline. That’s when Dak Prescott walked over to join them.

According to the visuals, the Cowboys’ signal-caller shook Kroenke’s hand, smiled, and delivered a confident message: “We’ll meet y’all in the NFC Championship.”

It was a bold statement, especially on a night when Dallas’ offense sputtered early without him, but it also perfectly fit the quarterback’s leadership persona. Coming off yet another year when expectations for the Cowboys are sky-high, the quarterback clearly wanted to send a message about where he sees this season headed.

Although, Fans weren’t convinced by Prescott’s show of confidence. “This dude be selling dreams to Cowboys fans & they finally seeing thru the BS,” wrote a fan. “Buddy legit said we’ll see you in the NFC championship, delusional,” added another.

The rest, meanwhile, felt pity for the Cowboys star for having to lie to Kroenke, despite all the glaring holes in the squad and poor work from the front office to address them.

“Why is Dak lying? Your GM once again failed to address your team’s needs,” wondered one. “Not likely- Under Jerry’s leadership, Dallas is the only NFC team not to play in an NFC Championship game this century,” chimed in another.

Whether Prescott’s words were friendly banter or a deliberate public declaration of the Cowboys’ ambitions, they have certainly added another layer of intrigue to the preseason narrative. Especially when the $60 million QB is saying that to Kroenke’s Rams, a team that has been to two Super Bowls in the past six seasons.

It’s also the kind of preseason moment that fans will tuck away for potential “told you so” receipts down the road. And we just can’t wait!