Tom Brady Urges Caleb Williams to “Reach for the Stars” as Bears QB Eyes 8 Rings

Even before the NFL draft, Caleb Williams listed his top two priorities in his phone screen saver – to become the number one pick in the Draft; and to win 8 Super Bowls (1 more than Brady.) While he has already achieved that first goal, the second one is still some way to go. Thankfully, he has the GOAT’s blessing.

The former Patriots QB joined the NFL Network for an exclusive interview, hours after the Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction. And, insider Tom Pelissero asked the GOAT about his views on young QBs like Williams looking to “take him down.” Brady, exhibiting his NFL experience of over 2 decades, remarked “Everyone is going to find different ways for motivation, and that’s certainly the way that Caleb will find it.” Brady added he doesn’t want to discourage young athletes.

“So, I think people should always reach for the stars, and certainly young quarterbacks in the league, they got a lot of opportunities. But, their career is going to be led by what they choose to do, and the work they put in, and the relationships they develop with their teammates and the organizations they end up,” Brady said, outlining what Caleb can do to conquer his dream.

The 7x Super Bowl champion revealed a lot goes into winning one Super Bowl, and a QB must set his bar high. This measured response details how rookie QBs must prepare in their first season. Talking further, the California native revealed the “hard part” of having to “work hard” to achieve these high ambitions.

Unlike Williams, Brady in his debut year was an unknown name in the league. However, Drew Bledsoe’s ankle injury paved the way to stamp his identity. The then 23-year-old QB grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the 2001 AFC Championship game, and he never had to look back in his career.

In comparison, Caleb’s role as the number 1 QB with the Bears is already an assured one.

It suggests his journey is less likely to be as demanding as Brady’s. However, the Bears QB indeed has to go a long way to rise above the ranks of his competitors. Interestingly, there is another QB that he must keep track of to make things work.

Caleb Williams Can Take Inspiration From Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, since his NFL debut, has led the Chiefs to four Super Bowl appearances, and six consecutive AFC Championship appearances in his seven-year NFL career. After back-to-back Super Bowls, the #15 quarterback is eyeing a three-peat in 2025. Statistically, this is the same consistency required from the former USC QB Williams, in the next 10 years.

Caleb’s target would demand him to win one Super Bowl at least every 2 years if he goes on to play for 16 seasons. It is a tough task especially because of the injury factor. The last time the Bears won a Super Bowl was in 1986. And they have to overcome the likes of Detroit Lions and the ever-improving Packers, to eye a place in the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

All these factors make the job easier said than done for the NFL Draft No.1 Pick. However, with the right motivation, and hard work, any QB can accomplish what they aspire for, which is the life lesson Brady taught the young quarterbacks.

The highly ambitious QB must ace his learning game, observe Mahomes and Brady, and understand what it takes to achieve his target in the immediate future.