JaMarcus Russell reveals 2 Chainz made up stories about drinking and partying with Lil Wayne before NFL games

JaMarcus Russell is one of the NFL’s biggest ‘what if’ stories, but recently he came to clear the air about incidents involving 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Russell was a number overall pick in the NFL. He was extremely hyped coming out of college, and he looked like he had all the skills necessary to be a very successful NFL quarterback.

Things didn’t really work out that way though. The Oakland Raiders selected Russell first overall out of LSU in 2007. They had high hopes for him, but things never started off well.

The 6’6″, 285 pound quarterback threw for 3,129 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions in his final year at LSU. He also added on 142 rushing yards.

With his heigh and weight, Russell looked like he’d adapt perfectly to the NFL. Nobody had seen a physical specimen quite like him at the quarterback position. The experiment quickly failed.

JaMarcus Russell talks about the ‘Blank Tapes’ situation Via: @thepivot pic.twitter.com/ug71mvI3Qj — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) July 12, 2022

JaMarcus Russell refutes claims he partied with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne

Russell dealt with a lot during and before his NFL career. For starters, he apparently was hooked on to codeine from when he was just 14-years old. He lost his uncles Ray Ray and Mike during the 2009 offseason, and he used to get cursed out by his coaches in Oakland for underperforming.

Russell was effectively out of the league in three years. He threw for 4,803 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in his short career.

Russell recently reflected on his career in an interview, and he gave everyone an insight into what went wrong. He also was self-aware that he didn’t really perform up to standards either.

Back in 2016, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne talked about partying with athletes, and they brought up how they once had an interaction with JaMarcus Russell. They were talking about a party and 2 Chainz went,

“He come passing out the …”

“He talking ’bout JaMarcus Russell,” Lil Wayne finished. You can see the video here. However, JaMarcus Russell wanted to make sure none of these stories got out of hand and denied any claims of partying with the two hip hop stars. JaMarcus Russell has a net worth of $4 million, so he was able to make something out of his short career.

Jamarcus Russell talking about his substance abuse and how 2 chains told a fabricated story about it: pic.twitter.com/ZGkKba0Tc4 — credit repair specialist (@seanathon_Oak) July 12, 2022

