When Will David Montgomery Be Back? Chicago Bears Release Injury Report

Bears Running Back David Montgomery sustained an ankle injury in his last game against the Texans. Moreover, he wasn’t spotted practicing ahead of the clash against the Giants.

David Montgomery has made a name or himself at the highest level. Roped in by the Chicago Bears back in 2019, he was one of the most highly-anticipated picks that years.

David enjoyed enormous success during his college football career which eventually made him a huge pick. The Bears succeeded in adding him to the roster and he didn’t disappoint the franchise.

David had a satisfactory rookie season with 889 rushing yards and as many as six rushing touchdowns. During the 2020 season, he got the opportunity to express himself on the field a little more.

He rushed for 1,070 yards. Averaged 4.3 yards per attempt along with 8 TD during the 2020-21 season. Moreover, he also proved to be dual threat as he had 438 receiving yards and 2 TDs.

David Montgomery Injury Update

During the 2021-22 season, David came in with a lot of expectations and he started of well with 309 yards, 69 carries and three touchdowns in his first four games. However, a knee sprain forced him out of the completion for quite some time.

Although David recovered and was back in action after spending a few weeks on injury reserve, he wasn’t able to deliver what was expected from him.

Coming into the 2022-23 season, yet again, a lot of eyes were on David right from the word go. However, unfortunately, he again ended up sustaining an injury in the starting phase of the tournament.

After a disappointing loss against the Packers, the Bears made a great comeback against the Texans in their last game. However, David ended up sustaining ankle and knee injuries during the clash.

He missed the practice for the entire week leading up to the clash against the New York Giants which is why, one can say that it was evident that he will miss the Week 4 clash.

The Bears, in their injury report ruled David out of the Sunday’s clash. Moreover, an update on exactly when he would be ready to join back is awaited. However, one can assume that he can be out of the game for a little while at least.

As far as his replacement is concerned, the Browns turned to Khalil Herbert against the Texans and he is all set to start against the Giants too. It will be interesting to see how he performs as David’s injury has presented him with a massive opportunity to make an impact at the highest level.

