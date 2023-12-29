Patrick Mahomes’ Ex-Teammate Orlando Brown Jr. Addresses Going Back to Arrowhead for ‘Playoff Like’ Match Up

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing their well-known conference rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. The Bengals aim to secure a victory at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs, targeting to match their winning record. Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. who formerly played with Patrick Mahomes for a while expressed the significance of the upcoming game for playoff contention.

Orlando mentions that although the Chiefs provided him with the opportunity to play as a left tackle in the NFL and helped shape his career, there’s no bitterness while playing against them. Instead, he is super excited about the game as it is important for his current team’s aspirations.

Orlando Brown Jr. played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the Kansas Chiefs traded for him in 2021. He was Patrick Mahomes O-lineman for two seasons before signing a 4-year, $64.092 million contract with Cincinnati Bengals in March 2023.

Upon switching teams, Orlando Brown Jr. unintentionally upset some Chiefs fans by pointing out the different playing styles between the Chiefs and the Bengals. He mentioned how Burrow’s shorter drop-backs affected his positioning as an offensive lineman compared to the deeper drops of Mahomes. Brown Jr. stated,

“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

Mahomes never expected the former Chiefs’ offensive tackle to leave his side so soon, but he was glad he got a good contract with the Bengals. The Chiefs QB still considers him a friend, but now that Brown Jr. is with a rival team, Mahomes wants to compete and “brag about who wins that football game.”

As the Bengals visit the Chiefs in the AFC Title rematch on Sunday, both teams will be desperate for a win in hopes of keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Chiefs (9-6) have a better position than the Bengals (8-7), but they must win a game to secure their eighth straight AFC West title. Moreover, for Sunday’s game at their home stadium, oddsmakers favor the Chiefs with the spread sitting at -7.

Orlando Brown Jr. thinks everything is on the line for the Bengals, and he believes the upcoming game will have a high-stakes, “playoff-like” atmosphere. Yet, whether the game takes place in Kansas City or Seattle, Brown Jr. and the Bengals are ready, solely focused on clinching a playoff berth.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Rivalry

The Chiefs and the Bengals played their first game together in 1968 and having faced each other 33 times, the Bengals lead the series 18-15. The Bengals-Chiefs rivalry is decades old, but there have been pretty intense matchups in recent times with Burrow and Mahomes facing each other twice in the AFC Conference Championship game in the last two seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals are in the playoff hunt for the third consecutive year and that too without their starting QB Joe Burrow who had a season-ending injury in Week 11. As the two teams face each other for the 34th time, the Bengals will look for revenge on their previous losses.

Furthermore, as Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase returns to practice, Jake Browning gains a reliable offensive weapon, setting the stage for a highly competitive matchup come Sunday. Bengals HC Zac Taylor acknowledges the unpredictability of determining his team’s success. However, he focuses on winning games and maintaining momentum to secure a place in the playoffs.