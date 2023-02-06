Tom Brady Will “Not Start” His FOX Broadcasting Gig This Year

Tom Brady, one of the biggest superstars to ever come out of the NFL finally announced his retirement from the sport a few days ago. However, this isn’t the first time when Tom has decided to call it quits.

Last year, after the completion of the NFL season, Tom had announced that he will no longer take the field. Even his last TD pass football had fetched a gigantic amount in the auction. However, surprising everyone, Tom decided to un-retire from the sport in a matter of weeks.

Yes, everyone felt bad for the guy who bought Tom’s final TD pass football. But Brady fans were elated that they will now get to see more of Tom on the field. However, things didn’t really go as per plans for Tom.

He went through a dark phase in his personal life. His FTX investment doomed, and his numbers during the 2022 season weren’t up to the mark. While he was able to eventually guide his team to the playoffs, in the wildcard playoff game, his unit faced an embarrassing defeat against the Cowboys.

Tom Brady to start his broadcasting journey in 2024

While it was evident that Tom wasn’t far away from his retirement, many fans and experts had opined that he might play for one more season as he hadn’t shown any signs of calling it quits in his interviews in the last few months.

However, surprising everyone once again, Tom recently shared a video message on his social media handles through which he announced that he won’t be taking the field anymore.

Post that, fans started speculating about when Tom will start his broadcasting gig with FOX. For the unversed, Tom had signed a gigantic $375 million deal with FOX to work as an NFL analyst. As Tom had announced his retirement before this year’s Super Bowl, fans were thinking that they might get to see him as an analyst during the Chiefs vs Eagles game.

However, it was soon made clear that Tom will not start his gig during Super Bowl, but might begin with the start of the 2023 season. However, most recently, Tom told Colin Cowherd that he will take a gap year before starting his broadcasting endeavor.

“You’re on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight. I have appreciation for so many people. They are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career,” Brady said on ‘The Herd With Colin Cowherd.’

“For me, I want to be great at what I do. Talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024. Something that’s great for me,” Tom added.

