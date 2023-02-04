Tom Brady Transforms Into Midas as Jar of Sand From His ‘Retirement Beach’ Crosses $99,000 on eBay

With the legendary QB Tom Brady retiring this week, everything he has ever touched is now worth its weight in gold. Judging by the recent trend, it seems that now includes everything he ever sat on too. An interesting bidding war is currently ongoing on eBay. The prize at stake? A jar of sand, from the very hallowed beach where Brady recorded his retirement video.

The 7 time Super Bowl winner posted a retirement video on February 1. This is the second time he is retiring, and the second time he’s announcing it on Feb 1. The short but emotional message was shot on a random beach in Miami. What’s more, his words seemed to indicate that there will be no coming back from this. Though, it seems one person has been able to track down this random beach and make money.

The seller, who goes by the moniker ‘gadgetgs‘ on eBay, claims to have two jars of sand, of which only one is on auction. The other will be given to Boston Connor, one of the hosts of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. The auction is set to end on February 12, and the highest bid is now at $99,900, and over 124 people have already placed their bids. There is a very good chance this jar may cost a million dollars soon.

Tom Brady bids adieu to active football to pursue a new career as an analyst

Tom Brady has decided to call it a day on his football career. Though his life in the NFL is not over yet. Courtesy of his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to be their top analyst, among other things. Now, since he is finally off the gridiron, he will be taking over the broadcasting booth, giving fans the opportunity to witness another side of him.

Although many don’t expect him to be great right off the bat, there is no doubt he will eventually make it to the very top. No doubt Brady will be approaching this just the way he approached his football career: constantly learning and getting better at what he is doing. In short, expect Brady to be ever so competitive in the booth, just as he was on the field.

The most exciting prospect about Brady in the booth, though, will be his opinions on the next generation of QBs. With the vast amount of knowledge and experience he has, his analysis will be something everyone will be watching out for. Especially when the next generation of QBs will be fighting for his crown. Who will Brady deem worthy of being the next GOAT of the NFL?

