Travis Kelce Gets Real About the Challenges of Being Single Ahead of High Stakes ‘Kelce Bowl’

Being single as a famous athlete is always a tough ordeal. The barrage of messages from women potentially trying to court your attention can get a bit too tiring at times. This is exactly what Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is going through right now. Having only recently parted ways with his girlfriend Kayla Nicole, he’s now diving head first into the whole ‘being single’ phase.

Talking on the podcast ‘The Pivot’, Kelce once talked about how being single came with its own set of problems. Namely, women trying to date him. “There’s some ladies that’ll just you’ll see, it’s just like it’s almost every single day. Just a different note, or a different ‘hey, what’s up?’ And it’ll be for probably almost like a year straight. And it’s just like, ‘ah I don’t know man. I don’t even want to get into this’.”

Kelce also took the opportunity to address a rather rude rumor about why he split with Kayla. According to the rumor, Kelce made his partner pay for half of everything that they did. This, allegedly, was an attempt from Kelce to make Kayla prove she was not in the relationship just for the money. Kelce, obviously amused at this rumor, had a few words to say about it.

“Don’t buy into that s-t!” he says. “I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career. You’ve got to be crazy if you think I’d never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food or she gave me some money… We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about.”

Also Read: “What Goes Up, Must Come Down” : Travis Kelce Recalls When He Once Got Power Bombed By Derwin James

Travis Kelce heads to big Super Bowl night without a date

It is understandable why Travis Kelce would be facing a lot of messages from potential suitors, especially now. Kelce is en-route to Super Bowl LVII, and he is without a partner. While this may be of little consequence to many who watch the sport, it is somehow a reason for those who want to shoot their shot at Kelce. However, it seems highly unlikely Kelce will date someone from that pool ever.

Super Bowl LVII, now commonly referred to as the Kelce Bowl, will be a historic night for many reasons. One, as the name suggests, it is the first-ever Super Bowl where two brothers are playing on opposite ends. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce may not directly face his brother on the field, but tensions between them will nevertheless be high.

This is also the first time two African-American QBs are leading their teams in the Super Bowl. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts are also potentially vying for the regular season MVP. It will surely be a statement from them if they win the holy trinity: Regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and the Super Bowl itself. Especially after the GOAT Tom Brady has just retired, leaving the crown headless.

Also Read: “Tom Brady Doesn’t Like You, He Likes Me” : Peyton Manning Boasts About Getting an Invitation From Brady Amid Retirement News