“Tom Brady’s 2000 rookie NFL card could sell for $2 million!”: Buccaneers QB can set a massive record on the auction house as a Tom Brady rookie card could be worth as much as a house!

If you were looking to collect a Tom Brady rookie card, don’t expect the cost to come down anytime soon and set aside a significant amount of money.

An update to my story on Tom Brady’s rookie card (https://t.co/Sz3Ix3oxlo): The folks over at @Lelandsdotcom tell me they’re at 1.94 million headed for $2 million. Nearly doubling their early estimates. Another record for @TomBrady. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) March 13, 2021

Tom Brady has made it to 10 Super Bowls, winning six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last year the 44 year old quarterback lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

Subsequently, Brady was selected as the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year for 2021. This resurrection of Brady has given him a boost in popularity. It seems Brady’s name continues to hold a lot of value.

Bidding for a Tom Brady rookie card is expected to hit seven figures

Lelands, the original sports memorabilia auction house and the most respected in the “hobby”, said a 2000 Playoff Contenders has received an 8.5 overall grade and that the overall package is “one of the finest exemplars of this much-coveted issue to come to market.”

The much coveted card has an autograph insert of Brady and is expected to fetch close to $2 million. The card features TB12’s authentic signature on the front, with him in a Patriots away uniform. The back of the card has statistics from when he was a quarterback at Michigan. Already one of the highest-valued cards in the industry, it will be available at MINT25/Lelands and is expected to break records as well.

Also Read : Tom Brady recounts the gruesome injury he suffered on his thumb before the 2018 AFC championship game, which left him doubtful for the rest of the playoffs.

Previous versions of Brady’s rookie card

Another version of the Brady Playoff Contenders rookie fetched more than $1.3 million last year. It was one of the most expensive trading cards in the history of football, one of only a 100 of its kind. The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card is supposed to be one of only 100 cards in the world.

It has, ironically enough, broken a record set by Patrick Mahomes’s Panini National Treasures card. The card sold for $840,000 back on January 30, right before Super Bowl LV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PWCC Marketplace (@pwccmarketplace)

Fitbit CEO and co-founder James Park bought the card. Park said about the extravagant purchase :

I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.

Also Read : Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Mayfield added further fuel to speculation suggesting that Baker Mayfield may be on his way out in Cleveland.