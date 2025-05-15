Top Five Games to Watch in the 2025 NFL Schedule Featuring Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles

The wait for the 2025-2205 NFL schedule is finally over. Today, the NFL released all 32 teams’ schedules for the upcoming season. The season will kick off on Sept. 4 as the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, host the Dallas Cowboys.

There are tons of intriguing games to watch this season. Whether they’re holiday games, primetime games, international games, or games spread throughout the season, there are plenty of interesting matchups that could produce fireworks. Here are the top five games to watch out for in the 2025-2026 NFL season:

Chiefs vs Cowboys – Thanksgiving Day

What’s Thanksgiving Day without some Dallas Cowboys football? A Thanksgiving that’s unheard of. The Cowboys, like the Lions, are one of two NFL teams that play every year on Thanksgiving as part of an NFL tradition.

The Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in the second slot of Thanksgiving games at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast by CBS. It’s been nearly four years since these two teams played one another, but it features a good QB matchup between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs vs Ravens – Week 4

Anytime the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens play each other, it’s a banger. Since 2018, the Chiefs and Ravens have faced each other five times. The Chiefs have been victorious in four of the five games, suffering a 35-25 loss to the Ravens in 2021.

Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20 on opening night. The Ravens were inches away from sending the game to overtime, but tight end Isiah Likely was inches out of bounds on what could have been a game-tying touchdown that could have sent the game to overtime.

If this year’s game between the AFC juggernauts is like last year’s game, it will produce fireworks for fans. This matchup will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m.

Eagles vs Cowboys – opening game

What night of football is more exciting than opening night? Opening night breaks a streak of six months without an official football game that counts. The opening night also features a good matchup between the Super Bowl winner and a high-profile opponent.

In this case, it features one of the oldest rivalries in football as the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, host their rival, the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in football right now, and a win for the victory in Week 1 could set the tone for the remainder of the season.

The Eagles will host the Cowboys at 8:35 p.m. for the opening kickoff.

Chiefs vs Eagles- Week 2

A week after opening up against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will have a tough road game, facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs and the Eagles have played each other in two Super Bowls in the last five seasons, with each team winning one. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in this past year’s Super Bowl. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium with a 4:25 kickoff.

Cowboys vs Detroit Lions – Week 14

One of the best Thursday night football games this season features the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have become one of the best teams in the NFC over the last few years, and many think they have a chance at a Super Bowl. The Cowboys, with a healthier team and many new additions, are a team many are high on.

With this game late in the season, it could show where both teams are in a high-profile NFC showdown. The Lions will host the Cowboys at Ford Field in Week 14 at 8:15 p.m.