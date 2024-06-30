Tom Brady’s Entry & Greg Olsen’s Exit from FOX Booth Reminds Howie Long of the Drew Bledsoe Situation in New England

Even though his playing days are over, Tom Brady is entering the studio to be Fox’s lead analyst. And with his $37.5 million a year paycheck, he’ll be affecting a game in a different way altogether. Interestingly, Brady stepping in as lead analyst will mean that Fox’s current lead analyst, Greg Olsen will be moved to a secondary analyst position with a dip in pay of $10 million to $3 million.

And with this huge change happening in the studio, Howie Long made a Patriots comparison as he compared Greg Olsen to Bledsoe losing his QB1 position to Brady in the early days of Brady’s career.

While on Chris Long’s podcast, Howie spoke about how Brady might fare in the studio. He likened Brady’s attempt to switch over to analysis to his days as a low-drafted rookie coming into the league. While making the comparison, he likened Greg Olsen’s position to that of Drew Bledsoe in his Patriots days. He said,

“I think Tom is gonna work his rear end off at it I would compare the Greg Olsen he’s kind of ironic I would compare Greg Olsen thing to the quarterback situation in New England with Bledsoe.”

While the veteran Bledsoe was leading the Patriots before rookie Brady took over, the Patriots definitely took a gamble with him. As the 199th pick in a draft, Brady wasn’t a touted prodigy or a genius of the game. However, the Patriots’ gamble paid off when Brady stepped up as Belichick pushed him for the QB1 position.

Moreover, Howie spoke about how Brady has always conducted himself with a lot of drive and hard work. He truly believed that Brady would put all of his hard work into being a good analyst. The thought was that Brady would put in the same amount of effort he did in his game into being an analyst.

While they spoke about the chances of Brady being an analyst for FOX, they also discussed where Brady’s ex-coach, Bill Belichick will land in terms of an analysis job.

Bill Belichick as an Analyst?

While discussing Brady becoming an analyst, the duo discussed how Belichick would fare as an analyst. Throughout the 2 decades of his career, Belichick usually stayed away from media. However, when he made any statements, he appeared to be a natural in front of the camera.

Moreover, Belichick is obviously a genius when it comes to the actual sport of football. Long also believed that Bill Belichick would be a great presence on TV to analyze the show alongside him. With the New England Patriots dynasty going on for more than a decade, both Brady and Belichick have a deep understanding of the game.

While Brady brings in an analysis from a player’s perspective, Belichick will bring in the coach’s perspective. With their combined knowledge, their analysis is definitely going to be one to watch.