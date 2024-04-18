Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Reveals the Kind-Hearted GOAT’s Grand ‘Cash’ Gesture That Made the Entire O-Line Happy

Tom Brady’s undoubtedly a legend in NFL history, but he knows he didn’t reach the top alone. Throughout his epic two-decade journey, he’s leaned on teammates for support. And nobody gets that more than Tom Brady himself. Especially crucial to him were the guys up front, his O-Line, the unsung heroes who kept him safe. That’s why Brady’s famous for showering his linemen with extravagant gifts. But what exactly does he gift?

During his appearance on the Wan Bam podcast, retired Buccaneers Guard Ali Marpet dropped some intriguing insights. He revealed that there was a time when their screen game was in shambles as an offense. To remedy the situation, Tom Brady took matters into his own hands, leading meetings with the offense to address the issue.

Apparently, Brady’s impatience led him to offer “cash” incentives to his offensive line if a particular type of plan achieved a certain level of success. Now, that’s some serious motivation!

“[Brady] took our starting offensive line to the side, and he’s like, ‘Hey, if you guys can get a screen to go for more than 15 yards, I will give you $1,000 cash each, That is for you guys, so every time that we get that, I will be happy to make that payment.’” Ali Marpet said.

Ali Marpet hinted that multiple screenplays of over 15 yards occurred, resulting in multiple payments by Tom Brady. One can only speculate how much cash the offensive line received for such feats.

However, programs like this technically violate NFL rules, even if they aren’t based on injuring opponents. Despite this, it’s unlikely the NFL will take action. Moreover, it’s not only about bash incentives for motivation. Tom even had a special gift in store for his Tampa Bay offensive linemen for Christmas.

Tom Brady Gifted IWC Watches To His Offensive Line For Christmas

Despite the holiday hustle and shipping bustle, Tom Brady’s grand plan to surprise his offensive linemen with IWC watches for Christmas 2020 was a thrilling gesture. However, like a plot twist in a blockbuster, the gifts didn’t make it under the tree in time. Instead, they turned into an epic pre-NFC Championship game surprise, a month later.

“Those guys have worked their tails-off. There’s a lot of guys that have been in and out of the line-up. We’ve had different guys step-in at different times.” Brady said, “I’m just appreciative of those guys for their commitment. It’s a great group of guys. Great line coaches.” Per WFLA.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line rallied together to play some of their best football since the bye week, despite the shuffling of the players up front. In the 7 games after the bye week, the O-Line performed superbly, giving up only 0.7 sacks per game, compared to the 1.3 sacks per game they had allowed in the 12 previous games of the 2020 NFL season.

Behind every athlete’s rise to greatness lies more than just on-field prowess; it’s also about the love and respect they share with their teammates. Without their support, even legendary players can end up with mediocre careers.

Tom Brady epitomizes this sentiment, showcasing how to navigate the field while nurturing strong relationships with those around him. It’s no wonder each of Brady’s former teammates holds him in high regard.