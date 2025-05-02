“Tom Brady’s Just A Psychopath”: Carlos Sainz Draws Conclusion After Hearing The GOAT Speak Of His On-Field Personality

With Formula One descending on southern Florida for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, we were bound to get some random star-studded collabs in the sun. A meet-up that definitely falls under the category of random occurred thanks to Duracell, who brought two of their brand ambassadors—F1’s Carlos Sainz and the NFL’s Tom Brady—together for a clash of worlds.

One drives a car, while the other threw a football, but both love to golf. Brady, who said he has a lifetime supply of batteries after starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Duracell, was pitted in a competition against Sainz. The Spaniard just switched from Ferrari to Williams Racing, with whom Brady has a relationship, prior to the 2025 campaign.

Sainz has four F1 race wins compared to Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings. Sainz obviously isn’t the GOAT of his sport like Brady is, but he is 17 years younger. And he might just be able to swing a golf club better than the Las Vegas Raiders’ minority owner.

As well as the mini-competition, which was won by Sainz, the pair also shared stories about their respective mentalities. Sainz said he tries to recreate the conditions of previous successes in his mind. “I try and learn from my good weekends or my good laps, my good starts, my good overtakes,” he stated.

“I always try to remember how I felt so I can put myself back into that good state. I’ll feel calmer, or I’ll feel more nervous, depends on the pressure of that weekend and the buildup and whether I’ve been good, I’ve been bad. And I always try to chase this feeling.”

Brady rightly pointed out that in sports like golf and F1, a calmer approach is more conducive to success. While in football, the more energetic you are, the better. He broke down for Sainz how his “competitive stamina” made him a unique player in the NFL.

“I was part psychopath. I treated every day like it was the biggest day, like it was the Super Bowl. I treated practice like it was the Super Bowl… My competitiveness on a daily basis to win was max effort all the time,” he explained.

“There’s a great word that I call it called ‘competitive stamina’. You’re either competing or you’re not. And to me, the competition was every day. I would treat a qualifying day like it’s a race.”

Brady went on to say that Michael Jordan was his childhood idol. And why was that? Because he was the most competitive guy in the league. In fact, Jordan might be the only athlete ever who can challenge Brady in terms of ultra-competitiveness. Carlos Sainz was certainly in awe, as he agreed with Brady’s self-evaluation as a “psychopath”. But in a good way, of course.

Tom Brady’s need to win has clearly dissipated some since his second and final NFL retirement in 2022. TB12 kept it cool during the little golf chipping competition with Sainz. And in the end, you could tell it was retired Tom because he still had a smile on his face after Sainz beat him on the last shot.