Tom Brady’s Special Jersey Fails to Trump Joe Montana’s Record Setting $1,212,000 ‘The Drive’ Jersey by $12,000

Tom Brady might have left his NFL career behind but the shadow of his greatness still shades the gridiron. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made headlines after his special Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey emptied the pockets of a lucky buyer. But, even Brady’s jersey valuation could not trump Joe Montana’s historic $1,212,000 ‘The Drive’ jersey.

Advertisement

The NFL GOAT’s 700th touchdown jersey was put up in a charity auction at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The jersey ended up being purchased for a staggering $1.2 million by an ardent fan. However, the high figure fell short of a few thousand bucks from rewriting history.

What Makes the Jersey so Special?

Apart from the fact that Brady himself once donned that jersey would be reason enough for any hardcore fan to throw some serious money at it. However, this jersey worn by the ex-Buccaneers QB on Dec. 12, 2021, against the Bills is extra special. The jersey gained immense significance as it witnessed a remarkable feat by Brady.

Advertisement

Brady threw his 699th and 700th career touchdown passes, sporting the jersey. His stellar performance in the game completing 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards and contributing two touchdowns was a milestone. While the winning bid for the jersey came extremely close to breaking the all-time price record for an NFL jersey, it fell short by a few thousand bucks. Ex-Chiefs’ QB Joe Montana’s ‘The Drive’ jersey was sold for $1.212 million, impressively fetching the highest amount. However, the Brady jersey also came with a side of dinner with the legend himself.

The auction was part of an event hosted by REFORM Alliance, a foundation dedicated to criminal justice reform co-founded by Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and Jay-Z. A substantial amount of $24 million was raised towards criminal justice reform initiatives. Additionally, Tom Brady’s personal commitment to the cause was reportedly around $2 million in support of the efforts, per ESPN.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DanHajducky/status/1708948108816548298?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tom Brady’s Iconic Moment Fails to Overthrow ‘The Drive’

The sale of Joe Montana’s ‘The Drive’ jersey worn during two Super Bowl victories by the 49ers was historic. The Super Bowl victories marked a significant moment in sports memorabilia history. The jersey fetched an impressive $1.212 million, including the buyer’s premium, through the collectibles Goldin.

The sale set a new record at the time, which remains to be broken even today. Interestingly, it surpassed the previous high of $480,000 paid for a 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady jersey. Goldin brokered the jersey in Jan 2022 making two of Brady’s jerseys in the top three list.

Advertisement

Montana first wore this highest-selling piece during Super Bowl XIX where the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38-16. Four years later, Montana wore the same jersey in Super Bowl XXIII, leading the Niners past the Bengals 20-16, by orchestering a game-winning 92-yard drive. This iconic moment in NFL history has been cemented as ‘The Drive.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Random49ers/status/1624800501807054848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The passion and devotion of followers for dramatic moments in the NFL lead them to spend significant amounts on memorabilia. It demonstrates the positive impact that sports and the image of sportsmen can have on society.