Tommy DeVito’s Agent Sean Stellato Dons a $350 Hat During Packers Matchup

Tommy DeVito led the New York Giants to their third consecutive win on Monday. Despite his performance on the field against the Packers though, it was his agent who stole the show at MetLife Stadium.

Tommy’s agent Sean Stellato was seen flaunting a very Italian look. Looking all suave, he was draped in all-black, resembling Johnny Fontaine from The Godfather, a look that Parisians will approve of. The crown jewel was the Bellismo Tuscana Black 1 3/4 Brim, a hat estimated to be around $350.

Daniel Jones’s injury proved a blessing for Tommy during MNF against Green Bay. He completed 17 of his 21 passes for 158 yards with 1 TD. He rushed for another 70 yards making 1st down on multiple occasions. DeVito, himself has earned a reputation for poise and moxie and has been heralded as a real deal by his teammates and instantly become a fan favorite.

The Giants have come alive in the latter half of the season. Tommy as a starter has won 3 out 5 games with losses coming against the Cowboys and the Raiders. Even though the Giants have only a 2% chance of making playoffs, they can at least secure a winning season. They are 5-8 now and play the Saints on the road in game week 15.

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Gets Shoutout on ManningCast

Tommy DeVito has earned himself praise from fans for going from being a third-stringer to winning a hopeless Giants team. But it was the agent who stole the show against the Packers for his meticulous Italian look. Fans went crazy about Stellato’s look and expressed their reactions on social media.

While fans were amazed by Stellato’s look, he even got a special mention from Peyton Manning. The former QB was amazed by Stellato. While on the Manning cast with Eli and Kirk Cousins, the Hall of Famer couldn’t believe that he was DeVito’s agent. Manning said-

” Who is this guy?…What’s in the bag? I wanna know what’s in the bag… He looks like Johnny Fontaine from The Godfather…It’s like Jerry Maguire.”

Kirk Cousins who was also present on the Manning cast questioned why his agent never dressed like this. He and Peyton also expressed their desire to visit Tommy’s agent’s house. Stellato manages Stellato Sports, a sports agency that has represented other players like Joe Vellano, Alfred Morris, Ryan Allen, James Skalaski of the Colts, etc.