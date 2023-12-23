Tommy DeVito Vs. Big Dom: Jason & Travis Kelce Weigh In On Which Corner Is “More Italian”

The Paisans will be jumping with joy that the NFL world recently got an Italian taste after watching the Eagles’ Big Dom and Giants’ Tommy De Vito in action. With the Eagles-Giants game on the horizon, Jason and Travis Kelce weighed in on who they believe is more Italian.

Jason Kelce being a star for the Eagles had his mind made up about Big Dom being more Italian. Dominic DiSandro, known as Big Dom by loyal Philly fans recently gained some fame. He became a local legend in Philly when he got into an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Eagles’ loss to the Niners.

San Francisco’s linebacker threw a jab in Dom’s direction after the latter put his hands on him to separate the two involved players. Dre was subsequently ejected from the game, and DiSandro was removed from the sidelines. The Big Dom wears a big Italian patch on the side of his jacket. Dom has since been removed from the sidelines for the rest of the season as per AP News.

While on the other hand, Tommy DeVito rose to sudden fame after Daniel Jones‘ season-ending injury which came as a blessing in disguise. DeVito latched onto the limelight with his iconic Italian hand celebration and his big Italian family cheering him as he led the Giants to three consecutive wins. But Travis feels despite all the hand gestures and earning a nickname of Tommy Cutlets, De Vito is currently lagging behind Dom and needs to work a little on his Italian self.

Jason And Travis Kelce Feel De Vito’s Italian Identity Needs Work

Travis Kelce feels for Tommy to be more Italian he needs to add a few more pounds to his body. He feels it’s the girth that makes a person more Italian. He said:

” Honestly, I think Tommy needs a little more girth. He needs to do more fill out. He needs more Pasta, more Piccata and needs to eat more bread and olive oil.”

Jason gives another criterion that makes a person more Italian. Eagles‘ star Center further advocated how more people in one’s corner makes one appear more Italian. He says Big Dom leads in this aspect despite the heavy presence of guys in De Vito’s corner. He said:

“The factor that goes into being more Italian really comes down to if you have a guy. Whoever has more guys is more Italian. You got more guys, you’re more Italian. Who’s got the guys? Nobody has more guys than Dom.”

It looks like the fans agree with both criteria and they too feel Big Dom is more Italian.

One fan said: “As an Italian you’re absolutely right… the amount of “friends” “uncles” and guys that you know makes you more Italian than the next.”

Another stated: “His name’s Big Dom don’t get more Italian. He’s so Italian before he gets into fights he says “You wanna pizza me”…… I’m sorry guys.”

Another fan commented: “Big Dom is the GUY, Tommy would call him if he was in trouble.”

One chimed in and said: “I am dying because I never noticed but my boyfriend seems to have a guy for almost everything but he’s only 1/2 Italian.”

Jason and the Eagles are currently going through a bad patch after three consecutive losses. Both Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni have been under criticism for failing to close out matches. They are 10-4 so far into the season before taking the Giants in the week 16 matchup. While Travis and the Chiefs are coming off a win against the Patriots and are set to take on the Raiders for the Christmas game.