“If I’m the Coaching Staff, I’m Cutting You”: Former Chiefs TE Reacts to De’Vondre Campbell Incident

The San Francisco 49ers got a big part of their defense back on Thursday Night Football. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw – who tore his Achilles walking onto the field in Super Bowl LVIII – made his long-awaited return for the 49ers’ Week 15 contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Greenlaw’s season debut came at the expense of De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell, a nine-year veteran, had started in LB’s place all season. And he didn’t take well to being benched for his comeback.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Campbell went to the locker room in the third quarter because he “didn’t want to play today.”

Kyle Shanahan revealed that De’Vondre Campbell didnt want to play in the 3rd quarter. The TNF crew share their thoughts on the situation. pic.twitter.com/8lcK1tkGTT — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 13, 2024

Campbell’s decision unsurprisingly ticked off Amazon’s TNF postgame crew. The former players that litter Amazon’s set unanimously chastised him for “quitting on his team.” Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez was the most succinct in his brutally honest comments on the matter.

“It’s incredibly immature, and you probably will be getting released now. Maybe that went through his mind, too… and if I’m the coaching staff, I’m cutting you.”

Greenlaw began dealing with “fatigue and tightness in both his Achilles and knee” early in the second half, per Rotowire. This timeline indicates San Francisco wanted Campbell to fill what had been his typical role, but he refused.

His unwillingness and Greenlaw’s inability to play enabled Los Angeles to control the second half, win the game, and practically eliminate the 49ers’ hopes of a playoff berth.

Richard Sherman, George Kittle not happy with Campbell

As mentioned, Amazon’s studio hosts were all disappointed to see Campbell handle his demotion in such a fashion. Richard Sherman spoke with the most detail on the incident. He said he understood Campbell’s emotions to an extent, but that he can’t support his move while echoing Gonzalez’s thoughts.

“This is a team sport. It’s not like they replaced you with a JAG (just a guy)… [Greenlaw] is a guy who has been an impactful player for this team for a long time… [you can] empathize with him to a degree, but you quit on your team… I’d be surprised if he’s on the team after today.”

With Greenlaw on the field, the 49ers forced the Rams to go three-and-out on their first four possessions. Matthew Stafford threw for just 23 yards in the first half, and Los Angeles opened the second half with another punt. San Francisco’s defense was dominant.

Then, without Greenlaw, things changed. After falling behind 6-3 with 8:23 left in the third quarter, the Rams flipped the script. They out-possessed the 49ers 17:41-5:42 and kicked three field goals to win. Sherman pointed out San Francisco may not have gotten so thoroughly crushed if Campbell stepped in for his injured teammate.

49ers tight end George Kittle did not hold back when talking about Campbell in his postgame press conference. He told reporters he “wasn’t happy” about what unfolded, called Campbell’s decision “selfish” and said he “[hopes] I’m never around anybody who does that again.”

George Kittle on his disappointment in De’Vondre Campbell for abandoning the 49ers team: pic.twitter.com/9oXFyt6zG1 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 13, 2024

San Francisco entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Now, barring a miracle, they’re going to miss the playoffs altogether. Everyone can see how that – and getting benched – can be frustrating. But no on-field issue excuses justify Campbell bailing on his team. As a result, his professional future is cloudier than ever.

Will San Francisco grant Campbell’s apparent wish?

At this point, Campbell seems to be hoping for a release so he can latch on with a playoff team. If that’s the case, the 49ers could suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team instead, á la the Baltimore Ravens with Diontae Johnson.

A three-game suspension – which isn’t unprecedented – would allow them to avoid paying his remaining salary, keep him on their roster, and prevent him from playing postseason football.

Campbell signed a one-year, $5 million contract with San Francisco last offseason, presumably to serve as a stand-in for Greenlaw until he was fully recovered.

He had to have an idea of the 49ers’ intentions, especially when Greenlaw began practicing in November. His declining snap share in Weeks 11-14 (100%, 93%, 71%, 64%) indicated the change was coming. His ensuing actions can only be described as puzzling.

Perhaps Campbell was aggravated at Greenlaw seamlessly sliding back into his position. He had more combined tackles at halftime (10) than Campbell had recorded in any full game this year.

Dre Greenlaw with game-leading 10 tackles in the first half Back like he never left pic.twitter.com/OzU5l2EU1W — PFF (@PFF) December 13, 2024

As Sherman discussed, people can empathize with Campbell’s situation. However, that’s the nature of the NFL. When you’re saddled with adversity, you have to fight and overcome it. Campbell did not do so Thursday night. He’ll have to somehow prove this was a one-off if he wants to play another NFL snap. Otherwise, his lasting impression will be as a quitter. And that’s a label nobody wants to define them.