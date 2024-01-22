“We Overcame Cupcake Kyle”: Fan Ensues Epic Rant After Brock Purdy Torches the Packers but Only When It Mattered

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy and the 49ers scripted history after winning the Divisional Round bout against the Packers, advancing to their 4th NFC championship in 5 years. This marked Kyle Shanahan‘s first victory in 31 matches when trailing by 5 or more points in the 4th quarter. The Niners HC has frequently faced criticism for being conservative during the playoffs, which has even cost them a few games.

Following the victory, a season ticket-holder 49ers fan, Nick Newman, expressed his gratitude for the victory on X (formerly Twitter), while also unleashing a rant, berating Kyle for nearly jeopardizing another playoff game with his approach.

In Nick’s perspective, the team didn’t deserve to win this matchup with continuous mistakes from kicker Jake Moodey to ‘Cupcake Kyle’, but Purdy sealed the deal with a game-winning drive with only six minutes remaining on the clock. He said,

“Let’s go. I could literally cry right now. What an emotional roller-coaster. To overcome that (Packers’ lead). We overcame cupcake Kyle, we overcame bad Brock and Jake Moody,” followed by, “But Brock Purdy had a game-winning drive when it mattered.”

Despite Purdy receiving praise for his game-sealing drive, his overall performance was subpar. Purdy faced continuous pressure, resulting in hurried and hassled plays, but a few attributed the on-and-off rain as the cause. He also had trouble gripping the ball in the first quarter. He threw for only 252 yards with a solitary touchdown and under a 60% completion percentage.

Nick Newman claims himself as the official ‘Post-game Ranter and’ a former writer for All 49ers on Foundation, a Sports Illustrated channel. From his profile, it seems like he is a big Niners fan, one of the faithful, and has attended almost every match.

Fans loved Nick Newman’s exuberance and energy on X. While most fans loved his rant and cheered for him and the team, some fans felt his reaction was over the top, and the win against the 7th-seeded Packers was nothing to gloat about.

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to Nick Newman’s Post-Victory Video

In the 2-minute rant, Newman even threw shade at Amy Trask, a former Raiders exec, who recently took shots at Brock Purdy. A lot was riding on the team, and the star QB has proved the naysayers wrong by clinching a tough victory in an unfavorable environment. While the majority of football fans thoroughly enjoyed Newman’s video, others weren’t as delighted.

One of the fans noted, “Brilliant. This was the only post-game analysis I wanted to see. Good night/morning from UK!”

An enthusiastic fan wrote, “BANG BANG NINER GANGGGG”

While applauding his enthusiasm and energy, a fan wrote,

A fan loved his passion and display of emotions and said,

A user felt that the win wasn’t that impressive considering they were playing lowest seeded franchise

A fan commented that the rant was over the top and compared him to an Eagles fan.

Others said, considering how Purdy and the team played, there is nothing to be proud about.

Nick even engaged in a back-and-forth with another fan named Purdy MVP, who tweeted asking if he could see anything from his seats, given they were so far away. Nick responded that it was better than watching the game at home. In response, Purdy MVP shared a picture of himself enjoying the game from inside the stadium’s pub.

Newman has gained some fame in the Bay Area, regularly attending games and expressing his opinions about the team. He has consistently been vocal about Shanahan as well.

An interception by Dre Greenlaw propelled the 49ers to another NFC Championship, although it wasn’t the most convincing of wins. Having fallen short last year’s NFC game, Brock Purdy’s side has another shot, and this time, they face the Detroit Lions.

The Lions boast one of the best defenses and most dynamic offenses in the league and could capitalize on the 49ers’ defense, which, despite making two crucial plays to shift the momentum, struggled to stop the Packers’ run game.

Brock Purdy, who had an average performance throughout the game but stepped up later, will need to perform better against the Detroit side, which has shown significant defensive improvement in recent weeks.