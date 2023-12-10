Will the Eagles’ Personnel Big Dom Appear Against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) has an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles staff member Dom DiSandro during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles staffer Dom DiSandro recently became a topic of conversation as the team takes on the Cowboys in what could be the decider for the NFC top seed. The runner-up champs lost at home to the free-flowing 49ers side and will be looking to bounce back against the Dallas team on a four-game winning run. But the question for every traveling Philly fan is: Will Big Dom appear against the Cowboys?

Dom DiSandro, also known as Big Dom, became a local legend in Philly when he got into an altercation with Dre Greenlaw during the Iggles’ loss to the Niners. San Francisco‘s linebacker threw a jab in Dom’s direction after the latter put his hands on him to separate the two involved players. Dre was subsequently ejected from the game, and DiSandro was removed from the sidelines.

Both Greenlaw and Big Dom have learned about their fates after the game. The 49ers LB was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on Devonta Smith while Di’ Sandro will not be allowed to stand on the sidelines during the Eagles game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, as per NBC Sports.com.

Dom DiSandro Receives His Punishment For His Part in the Altercation

Big Dom received his punishment for his role in the sideline fiasco that ensued during the Eagles-49ers bout, which led to the ejection of LB Dre Greenlaw from the game. He won’t be allowed to stand on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium.

However, this is not a severe suspension, as the Eagles staffer will travel with the team and do his regular duties during the upcoming matchup. Further punishment could still be on the cards as the NFL continues investigating the matter. The Eagles recently made a statement, saying,

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place. Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfil his role with the team in all other capacities.” as reported by the New York Post.

Big Dom is not just a sideline protection guy for the Eagles. He does a lot of other things like backdoor checking, player profiles, and player history. He has been on the side of Philly coaches since Andy Reid. Notably, he has also provided emotional support to players.



News of his suspension from the sidelines received a mixed reaction. While Philly fans came out in his support, others felt it was an appropriate punishment or he should have received a more stringent one. One of the fans wrote, “For doing his job.”



Another one chimed in and said, ” That’s so soft from the NFL.” This fan stated, “Most I got from this is that not just NFL but its obvious people are straight up against Philly. He helped break up the scuffle, Greenlaw reached out to touch him, nothing else.” A confused fan remarked, ” Isn’t that his job to protect Eagles players?”

However, others felt differently about the whole situation. One of them wrote, “Good he shouldn’t be on the field.”



One user commented, ” His job is not to engage with the competition. Should be suspended or let go.” Another one stated, ” NFL fires the young photographer first celebrating with Tyreek, but gives a 1-game suspension to a “Security Director” who interferes with the game and possibly changes the outcome of the game? What am I missing here?”

The Eagles are now 10-2 and continue to dominate the league as the top NFC seed. A loss will open the door for both the Cowboys and the 49ers to stake their claim for the No. 1 spot. The runner-up champs defeated the visiting Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field but have failed to clinch a win in six games at AT&T Stadium.

The meeting will be a showdown between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. The outcome will possibly determine who deserves to be the NFL MVP at the end of the season.