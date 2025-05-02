“No Means No”: Cam Newton Weighs in On $50 Million Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

On April 21, 2025, former NFL Tight End Shannon Sharpe was named a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga. The complaint alleges that Sharpe committed sexual assault against Zuniga. As a result, Sharpe has since temporarily stepped away from ESPN to deal with the case.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zuniga and her team, represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee, are seeking $50 million compensation due to emotional distress. Sharpe accused the situation and referred to it as a “shakedown.”

Furthermore, both Sharpe and Zuninga’s legal teams each released text messages from the two, and in a recording obtained by People, a voice that resembles Sharpe’s can be heard saying he will “choke the sh*t out of you” in a message to Zuniga.

Speaking about the situation on his podcast, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton, the former NFL quarterback gave his thoughts on the scenario. Like most, he seems to have a neutral take on the matter as there hasn’t been a concrete decision on if Sharpe is guilty or not.

Still, Cam agreed that no matter the circumstance, no always means no with people having the right to feel how they feel. He also said that Sharpe’s image has taken a big hit regardless of the outcome.

“No means no, and we’re living in a day and age where people have the right to feel offended and some type of way,” said Newton. “When you see things develop, his image will take a hit.”

Newton then spoke about how surprised he was that Sharpe is involved with something of this magnitude. He noted how many analysts and players look up to Sharpe and has even dubbed the nickname, “Unc,” as most view him as a cultural figure.

Relating to the case, whether Sharpe is guilty or not, everything is a bad look for Sharpe, Believes Cam. For one, there’s a huge age gap between him and the accuser as he is 56 and she’s 20, Newton added. The former NFL QB also recalled that Sharpe’s lawyer even offered a $10 million “settlement” with the accuser.

Meanwhile, what makes this case even more interesting is the timing of it. The lawsuit was filed 48 hours after rumors surfaced that Sharpe was close to securing a $100 million deal for the right to his podcast known as Club Shay Shay, fact that was highlighted by experts such as Dr. Umar, who alleged a conspiracy.

Meanwhile, a determined Shannon will look to brush aside the controversy and resolve the issue in a timely manner to get back to his focus on a booming podcasting career, with him winning several best podcaster of the year awards in 2024.