NFL Vet Thinks Caleb Williams is Bringing a Change in the NFL by Skipping His Medical Exam at the Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: USC quarterback Caleb Williams answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams could be the Chicago Bears’ No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a standout prospect, he is under constant scrutiny from fans and experts. With an impressive resume, including a Heisman Trophy win and stints at powerful programs like Oklahoma and USC, Williams had decided to forego throwing at the Combine. Though, the move raised eyebrows, but his choice to skip the medical exam altogether added a bolder touch. While some skepticism is natural, he passed WR David K Anderson’s standards amidst the debate.

Projected to land with the Chicago Bears as the first overall pick, Williams urged to control the narrative of his draft process. This prompted former NFL wide receiver David K Anderson to weigh in on Williams’ decision, calling it the ‘future’. Therefore, David K Anderson took to LinkedIn, applauding Caleb Williams’ approach to data control and highlighting the competitive advantage it provides. Based on Williams’ decision, Anderson questioned the traditional Combine model, calling it outdated.

Williams, leading the charge, is eager to exert more control over his draft journey. In a statement, Williams highlighted that by opting to conduct his medical evaluations during team visits, he’s limiting access to his health information.

Caleb Williams has opted for an unconventional approach, much like his past demand of attaining his drafting team’s minority stake. While the earlier one went in vain, this might be a step ahead in a newer direction. As expected, subsequently, many fans and NFL analysts came up with their opinions on the matter.

Skip Bayless Shocked By Caleb Williams’ Decision

Fans and NFL pundits have been buzzing with mixed reactions to Caleb Williams’ decision to skip the medical examination at the NFL Combine. One voice in the discussion is Skip Bayless, who expressed skepticism and concern about the move in his time on the ESPN Undisputed. Skip Bayless, contrary to Anderson, suggested that Williams’ decision stemmed from a belief in changing the rules.

Taking the matter into more depth, he highlighted the importance of collective bargaining rules and the need for players to undergo thorough medical evaluations. According to the analyst, the data comes in handy, especially considering the physical demands of professional football. He highlighted the violent nature of the game and the significant financial investments made in top draft picks, making the medical examination a necessary drill. In a segment on UNDISPUTED, Bayless remarked,

“This game you play is a really violent game and there are a whole lot of dollars invested and often blown at the top of the draft because you have to know exactly what the player is medically…because you’re going to get hurt.” He added, “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when you’re going to get hurt…because everybody’s going to get hurt. And you need to know exactly how hurt you got playing college football for whatever you played for three years.”

Meanwhile, journalist Dov Kleiman reported on Caleb Williams’ leadership qualities, with a different view of the top draft. He noted that he was the last player to leave the field after drills were finished, taking the time to bid farewell to event staff. This display of leadership adds character to his future in the NFL, while also briefly explaining the situation from Caleb’s point of view.

While many await the Bears’ decision to acquire Williams and trade Justin Fields, their opportunity to grab Marvin Harrison Jr. has also built much intrigue. Therefore, the run-up to the draft remains to be a story of intrigue and excitement, despite the differing takes of many.