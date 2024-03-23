JJ McCarthy Landing Spots: Michigan Pro Day Sees Flurry of NFL Teams Flocking in to Checkout Natty Champs

Michigan’s pro day at Ann Arbor turned into quite an affair as NFL coaches and scouts flocked in to witness the talents on display. The list also includes quarterback JJ McCarthy, who has never left the conversations since his national title victory. Fresh off leading Michigan to a national championship, McCarthy’s draft stock has witnessed a steady rise. Now, as the NFL teams rally into their preparations for the 2024 season, McCarthy is amongst the top names drawing attention from NFL franchises.

Advertisement

JJ McCarthy attended the event to display his execution of a wide range of throws, as expected of NFL quarterbacks. It isn’t much to ask from McCarthy, who was labeled as a better version of Brady by Harbaugh. Therefore, going ahead with his deep passes and precision, McCarthy left a lasting impression. Moreover, the widespread attendance raised many rumors about his potential landing spots in the big league. In a video uploaded by NFL via YouTube from Monday Morning Football, Peter Scharger delved into who JJ McCarthy is, and who can be his best suitor amongst the 32 teams.

Describing McCarthy, Schrager said, “He is a good guy, winner, (and belongs to a) blue blood college program.”

Advertisement

Schrager found the New York Giants with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft as McCarthy’s best suitor.

“So if J.J. McCarthy is viewed by the New York Giants as a quarterback worthy of taking and being the future of the franchise, and a guy that Brian Daboll and Joe Shane handpick, well, then it’s his team for the foreseeable future, and he might be there at sixth overall,” added the MMF host.

Despite being projected as the fourth quarterback and the sixth overall by Schrager, McCarthy’s success and leadership qualities are enticing. His impressive completion percentage and 27-1 record as a starter present a vivid picture of his capabilities.

However, as highlighted McCarthy’s appeal is not just in his on-field skills. His virtues such as good character and leadership have hit the eyes of NFL evaluators. Moreover, his holistic approach to the game, including pregame meditation routines which stirred this CFB season, has teams seeking more than just physical talent. in their quarterbacks. With the Wolverine stepping into the pro-day, the event became a fiesta followed by the CFB and NFL communities together.

Who All Were At the Michigan Pro Day From NFL alongside JJ McCarthy?

The pro day also served as a reunion for members of Michigan’s championship team. With a total of 18 record Wolverines invited to the NFL Combine, Michigan’s impact on the upcoming draft became inevitable. According to reports by Sporting News, representatives from all 32 NFL teams were expected to be in attendance. The presence indicated the widespread interest in Michigan’s talent pool ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over 150 NFL personnel, including coaches, scouts, and executives observed the workouts, at the occasion.

Advertisement

However, the absence of some notable figures like Minnesota Vikings’ GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell shines amidst the fiesta. Reportedly, they preferred private workouts over attending the pro day despite considerable overall attention. Meanwhile, other quarterback-needy teams such as the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, and Vikings viewed JJ McCarthy and his fellow Wolverines in full swing, with Jim Harbaugh as a recognizable face.

Therefore, the spotlight was particularly on quarterback JJ McCarthy, whose decision to participate in the pro day, despite already throwing at the NFL Combine, impressed teams. While the pro day itself was not publicly broadcast, the presence of numerous NFL representatives ensured that McCarthy and his teammates had a worthy audience to make their case for selection in the upcoming draft.