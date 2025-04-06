“Tom Brady Patted the Ball When He Threw”: Darius Slayton, Micah Parsons Debate Over Shedeur Sanders’ “Concerning” Workout

A quarterback typically has just 3-4 seconds to release the ball to the right receiver. To make this happen, he must be quick and precise in reading the defense. Any hesitation or delay gives the defense a chance to react to his body movements. That’s why coaches advise quarterbacks not to pat the ball multiple times. While patting the ball can help with grip, rhythm, and ball security in the pocket, it also provides the defense with an opportunity to read the QB’s intentions. This is why Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day workout has raised some questions.

NFL insider and writer John Frascella criticized Shedeur’s workout, specifically calling out his habit of patting the ball multiple times before each throw. He also pointed out that Sanders relied too heavily on hitch throws, arguing that the delay and reliance on short passes wouldn’t be effective in the NFL, where defenders are faster and better at closing down throwing windows.

However, the former Colorado Buffalo is receiving support from NFL players, including Giants receiver Darius Slayton, who defended the young QB and his technique. Slayton confidently stated on X that Sanders would fit in perfectly in the NFL, even with his ball-patting habit. He argued that no defensive back is skilled enough to take advantage of every pat. If they were, they would have racked up numerous interceptions over the season.

I promise he can pat the ball and be just fine if DB’s was so good at breaking on ball pats they’d all have 8+ picks a year. Same guys that fall for a 2 man dagger concept and give up the dig on 3rd&long every season all season long talkin bout a ball pat what a joke https://t.co/8EmvJSPIjP — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) April 5, 2025



However, as usual, Micah Parsons felt the need to give his input. Replying to Slayton, he argued that patting does make a difference in the NFL. An extra pat could consume time, which could lead to a sack.

“You realize at Pat on the ball can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion?,” he tweeted.

Looks like Slayton was in the mood to defend Shedeur. He pulled out the big guns, pointing out that the GOAT, Tom Brady, who carved a legendary career out of staying in the pocket and releasing the ball faster than others, also patted the ball during his throws. So patting is not a big deterrent or determining factor when it comes to QB’s success in the NFL.

“Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference.”

Tom Brady literally the king of getting the ball out fast patted the ball when he threw. So actually no patting the ball is not the difference. https://t.co/OSUkYHlg4P — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) April 5, 2025

Frascella’s criticism of Shedeur Sanders is the latest in a slew of criticisms aimed at the young QB. It started with him being labeled as brash and arrogant at the Combine and has since resulted in a microscopic level of scrutiny on his every action. On the coattails of his personality, his talent has also come under question.

Some have even said he’s not a first-round talent. Those are bold claims coming from people who’ve never played a down of football beyond little leagues.

They continue to try to discredit the former Buffs’ QB, creating negative optics around him. But they overlook one key thing—he’s a Sanders, and he’s been groomed for moments like this since childhood. Deion has prepared him well. His confidence isn’t a flaw; it’s a strength. Shedeur has been proving people wrong since high school, and he’ll likely keep doing the same in the NFL.