Tom Brady Admirer Veronika Rajek Wants to be a ‘Good Mother’ & Have a Big Family in the Next 10 Years

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek shot into the limelight after expressing her love for NFL superstar Tom Brady last year in December. She had witnessed the Bucs vs Saints regular season game where Brady orchestrated one of the greatest come from behind victories of all time.

After the clash, Rajek had posted a few photos in TB12 Jersey with a lengthy caption showering love at Tom after which, her popularity graph started witnessing a massive upsurge and till now, it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Veronika Rajek reveals her short & long term future plans

Recently, Veronika completed 4 million followers on Instagram which is truly incredible. However, despite all that has been said about her in the media, Rajek is very particular about having a family and at least 4-5 kids.

In a recent interview with The US Sun, Veronika was asked about where she sees herself in 10 years. Responding to that, the Slovakian model had stated, “I don’t know where I’ll be in 10 years but I hope I’ll be a good, supportive mother and have a nice family.”

However, this doesn’t mean that she isn’t focusing on her career. “I have a lot of new projects I don’t want to talk about because I believe in them and am afraid to talk about them,” she had claimed while reflecting on her upcoming endeavors. “I am working on a new project and I hope it will be something big and I have some good people around me,” she had added.

This isn’t the first time when Veronika had stated that she wants to have a big family. A couple of years back, during a Q & A session on Instagram, Rajek had revealed that she wants to have 4-5 kids, probably twins. “I want 4 or 5 kids. I know its crazy but I hope that I’ll have twins because I don’t think I’ll be enjoying (pregnancy),” Veronika had claimed.

Veronika Rajek isn’t keen on going back to Slovakia

As it turns out, Veronika is not interested in going back to her home country Slovakia. In a recent appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ Podcast, Rajek had revealed that in Slovakia, people generally look down upon OnlyFans models like her.

This is why, she isn’t willing to go back to the country where she was born. Moreover, when asked if her sister wants to get out of Slovakia, Rajek had stated that some people just don’t want to be rescued. Given that Veronika has a number of modeling contracts at this time, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she wants to stay away from Slovakia, at least for a few years.

Coming back to the Brady dating rumors, while the hints have been dropping on a constant basis from Rajek, it would be fair to say that expecting a Brady-Rajek union would be too big of a pipe dream as Veronika is already married and Tom has shown no interest whatsoever in restarting his dating life.

