Travis Hunter and Fiancée Leanna Lenee Receive Crucial Advice About “Mob Mentality” From Former Heisman Winner

Travis Hunter and fiancée Leanna Lenee are facing their most challenging moment since they began dating in 2022, following the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On a day when Travis stole the spotlight, fans and social media users criticized Leanna for staying seated for a while instead of cheering when Hunter’s name was called on stage on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Hurt by the comments, Leanna shared an 8-minute TikTok video on Tuesday, where she expressed she is “tired emotionally and mentally” of people trying to make her into someone she is not. Travis also made his stance clear, urging fans not to criticize Leanna.

TRAVIS HUNTER’S GIRLFRIEND RESPONDS: Leanna Lenee addresses the internet’s reaction to her attitude toward Travis in a nearly 8-minute TikTok video. “I’m tired emotionally and mentally of seeing people try to make me out to be a person that I am not…” #Heisman #Heisman2024 pic.twitter.com/6tXvk8nGta — No Warmup The Pod (@nwthepod) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III shared a thoughtful advice, reflecting on how mob mentality is responsible for the level of criticism Leanna is facing.

“And mob mentality, Kay. You know how this goes. Mob mentality can turn something that’s nothing into something. So our advice to them was just to continue to love each other, make private whatever you want to make private. But I think people giving exposes in their relationship, especially in the national media, is unnecessary,” Griffin said, during his appearance on the Kay Adams show.

RGIII also admitted he faced less criticism when he won the Heisman a decade ago, as social media was not as active at that time. He advised the duo to “continue to live their life and enjoy each other” because “it doesn’t matter what anybody on the outside says as long as they’re enjoying the moment and enjoying each other.”

Notably, RGIII also made it clear why people saying the relationship between Travis and Leanna was a “mistake” is a problematic line of thinking.

“What you need to know is that Travis Hunter loves his fiancée. And I hear a lot of people saying, guys got to make their own mistakes, they got to do this, they got to do that. Well, I just think that the assumption that his relationship is a mistake is already bad in the first place. We shouldn’t be diving into the personal lives of these players when they have a loving fiancée, wife, or girlfriend,” he explained.

Agreeing with RGIII, Kay Adams backed his stance and applauded the former Heisman winner and wife, Grete Griffin, for taking their time to share the advice to Hunter and Leanna.

“I just love them. I love that you guys had advice for them. I like this beautiful camaraderie that you guys have.”

With the Colorado two-way star set to enter the NFL next year, the scrutiny of Hunter and Leanna is likely to increase further.