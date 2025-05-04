“These Women Can Blind You”: Travis Hunter Gets Relationship Advice From Bow Wow About His Fiancée Leanna Lenee

Everyone seems to have an opinion about Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee — and much of the scrutiny stems from Leanna’s own comments and behavior, which have sparked plenty of criticism toward both her and the Jaguars star.

It all began during the Heisman ceremony, where Leanna raised eyebrows by not standing when Hunter received the prestigious trophy. Then came her candid admission that she initially ignored the former Colorado star’s DMs because he “wasn’t her type.”

Things escalated further when videos surfaced of her behaving questionably with another man, followed by allegations that she left flirty emojis — including a heart-eyes and money-mouth — on NBA star Anthony Edwards’ Instagram post.

Despite the backlash, Hunter stood by her at first, calling out the haters and telling people to mind their business. But the relentless flood of online hate and unsolicited advice eventually wore him down. He deactivated his social media accounts, and even Leanna has kept a low profile, skipping out on the spotlight during the NFL Draft.

One of the most vocal critics was rapper Bow Wow, who chose to post his advice publicly rather than reaching out privately. Amid the peak of the controversy, he urged Hunter to “open his eyes” and recognize the signs. According to Bow Wow, Leanna’s confession that Hunter wasn’t her type proves her love isn’t genuine, and that he’s more into her than she is into him.

Bow Wow didn’t hold back, claiming Leanna is only with Hunter for the money, and telling the young star it’s not too late to walk away.

Bow Wow Warns Travis Hunter About His Fiancée And Calls Her Out For Commenting On NBA Player Anthony Edwards’ IG Post, Where She Allegedly Left A Heart-Eyes Emoji And A Money-Mouth Emoji. “My N*gga, Wake Up.” pic.twitter.com/94VZng0WAx — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 20, 2024

Rapper Bow Wow recently defended his controversial video message to Travis Hunter during an appearance on Club Shay Shay. He explained that everything he said came from a place of love and genuine concern for the young NFL star, who’s already making millions and poised to earn even more.

While Bow Wow admitted he could have reached out to Hunter privately, he chose to go public in hopes of making sure the former Colorado standout would actually notice him. He emphasized that many young men fall hard in love and end up overlooking obvious red flags — a mistake he believes Hunter might be making.

” I wanted him to hear me. I just felt like he reminded me of one of my little homies. I just looked at Travis like brother, I’m not dissing you. I’m just trying to wake you up because I had to be woke up a couple of times, especially these women. These women can blind you out here. You’ll be blind just in love and just milking you as*, milking you and when the milk dries, they gone. So it was coming from a good place.”

He also pointed out that his words, along with the flood of online commentary, may have had some impact. Hunter, once vocal in defending Leanna on social media, has since gone quiet. Instead, he’s shifted focus to his game, something Bow Wow believes is the right move.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee first met as teenagers, but their relationship didn’t officially begin until February 2022. They celebrated their first anniversary on February 26, 2023, and just a year later, the Jaguars star proposed. Despite the public scrutiny and growing calls for him to end the relationship, Leanna has remained his fiancée ever since.

She was right by his side on draft day, even gifting him a solid gold Rolex watch and bracelet — both of which he proudly wore as he was selected second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through the noise and backlash, the couple has stood by each other’s side, and they appear committed to continuing that bond as the former Colorado standout embarks on his NFL journey.