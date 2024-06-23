10 Year Old Travis Kelce Tweet Resurfaces as Taylor Swift Pays Homage to Boyfriend on Stage

Sep 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks on the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports; Taylor Swift. Picture Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram and NFL Official Logo

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in London had the Swifties screaming at the top of their lungs — quite literally. However, one brief moment may have even caught football fans off-guard when the Cruel Summer hitmaker struck an archer pose before her performance of ‘So High School’. The gesture was actually an homage to the Lover himself, promptly leading to the resurfacing of his 10-year-old tweet.

Advertisement

After the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Bills on their home turf with a 17-13 score, the infamous tweet emerged. It was Travis Kelce’s second year with the Chiefs, so a victory where he contributed 2 receptions for 19 yards was quite significant for him. Thus, the star TE took to Twitter (Now X), posting a picture of his full-on Archer pose.

Ten years later, Swifties have unearthed this very tweet, giving it their stamp of approval. For instance, while replying to Kelce’s caption, “Nothing like the feeling on [Game Day],” one user cheekily wrote under the comments, “Or at the eras tour…..”

Or at the eras tour….. — Dm (@Dm21202451) June 23, 2024

Another person vouched for the Chiefs player, clarifying any confusion about who did the pose first, by writing, “He been doing this from the start frfr”

He been doing this from the start frfr https://t.co/2eFQq5oeSZ — zach fulk (@zachfulk3) June 23, 2024

Yet another chimed in, “I kept telling people this week that he’s been doing it longer than the song ever existed fr ‍♀️”

A Swiftie by the name of Kenna likened the situation to that of actor Tom Holland, who basically manifested his entire life, and wrote, “he def went to the tom holland school of manifestation bc this shit is crazy to me”

So, it’s safe to assume that social media is buzzing with the realization that Taylor has once again found an intricate way to pay tribute to her special someone. However, this wasn’t the only moment that left the fans awestruck.

Travis Basks in the Spotlight Alongside His Beau

Taylor appears to be wrapping up her first round of the Eras Tour stop in London by fulfilling every Swiftie’s dream. A few clips have already made their way to the internet, where Kelce can be seen surprisingly performing alongside the 14-time Grammy winner.

For instance, in a now-viral snap, the NFL star can be seen carrying Taylor away in his arms after her “heart was shattered.” But of course, during one of her bits. See for yourselves:

there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered…. pic.twitter.com/KJVowSnDr5 — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) June 23, 2024

Another brief video of the two has caused quite a stir, showing Travis and Taylor playfully bantering on stage (not fooling anyone). He then proceeds to perform a few dance steps before applying makeup to the ‘Love Story’ songstress. Travis waves her goodbye and watches her walk away, all with heart eyes.

That said, it was indeed a star-studded event. After meeting the royal family on Saturday, Taylor’s Sunday show saw the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, Paul McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and many other A-listers in attendance.