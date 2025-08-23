mobile app bar

“Accompanied by Moses, The F**k?”: Shedeur Sanders’ Arrival at His Last Preseason Game Goes Viral

Samnur Reza
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Over the past two weeks, the Cleveland Browns have impressed in their preseason outings, winning both matchups. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders lit it up in the first, while Dillon Gabriel showed flashes in the second, keeping the QB2 battle wide open. This week’s reps against the LA Rams could finally tip the scales. But before kickoff, Shedeur made headlines for a whole different reason: the company he showed up with.

Just an hour before Saturday’s final preseason game, Shedeur walked through the Huntington Bank Field hallway in a laid-back fit. He was seen rocking a Browns polo, a backward baseball cap, baggy pants, a white tote bag, sneakers, and a drink in hand, ready for action.

And walking beside him was cornerback Tony Brown, dressed in laid-back clothes, the usual jacket, normal pants, and a trolley bag. But what really stood out was the bamboo staff he carried. That’s not exactly an everyday accessory.

Fans had their fun reacting to Tony’s staff, with some joking that Shedeur was being accompanied by a wizard. One said Tony was Moses himself, while another compared the CB to Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.

“This MF being accompanied by Moses the f**k!?” one wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Who’s he with? Galdalf The Black?” another joked. “Did they just get back from going hiking or.. ?” a third one penned.

While fans cracked their jokes, Tony says the bamboo scepter carries real significance for him. “I carry this with pride and with honor as it connects me to something greater than myself,” he told the NFL Network recently.

“I continue to walk with this to empower others, and I want people to rise right with me. That’s what this term Ap3x [his new identity] is for … at the top. So, like, I definitely will continue to empower others with my word and, you know, help people shine light by being my authentic self by carrying the staff,” he added.

Tony calls the staff he carries a bamboo scepter, which he says washed ashore during a trip to Ghana with teammate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The trip was a spiritual journey for him, and ever since, he has kept the scepter with him.

Hopefully, this staff brings some magic and helps Tony elevate himself beyond mostly special teams duties like last year. It would be the big break he needs.

As for Shedeur, he’s set to take some reps tonight after Joe Flacco starts and Dillon Gabriel replaces the veteran QB. If the Colorado product balls out, we’ll argue the QB2 spot is his to lose.

