Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan’s Description of Her Husband — “No Pretention or All That Other Litter”

It’s been almost two decades since Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan parted ways, and both have happily moved on with their personal lives. While the NFL legend moved on with Gisele Bündchen, the Blue Bloods actress found love in 2015 with Andrew Frankel. In a 2021 interview, Moynahan reflected on finding love in the later stages of her life and why she fell for her now husband.

Advertisement

The actress likes to keep her personal life under wraps but opened up about her marriage in an interview with Glamour, shedding light on the learnings she gathered along the way. Prior to meeting her husband, Moynanhan shared that she had been dating people in the same sphere of life as her. But Frankel was from a completely different world and thus didn’t have any “pretension” she had seen in the past. This was one of the reasons that attracted her to him. She said,

“What I learned was sometimes you have to fish in another pond, as the saying goes. I had been dating people in the industry. I met a really solid, good human being with none of the pretension or all that other litter.”

Moynahan gushed about how Frankel is “a really good person and a good partner” and how she didn’t realize the importance of these qualities in her early life. She explains that many people fail to realize the attributes that matter in practical life and instead look for superficial traits like good looks.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star considers herself “lucky” to have found all the important qualities in “one package,” her husband.

“Luckily, I got everything in the same package, but sometimes the quality things are a little bit lower on the hit list for people and the more superficial are the first top five things they’re looking for. I think I missed that as a younger person.”

Moynahan also mentioned her busy schedule as an actress, which involved constant traveling, as one of the reasons why she didn’t realize the learning earlier.

“I was maybe looking for something different. You’re also never anywhere for any period of time. I was always traveling, so you are always away from your partner.“

Moynahan was introduced to businessman Andrew Frankel by some mutual friends, and the couple ultimately tied the knot in October 2015. While it’s been three years since the actress’ interview, her beliefs about the ideal partner remain the same, as does her faith in her husband!

Bridget Moynahan’s reflections

The ‘Blue Bloods’ star reaffirmed her appreciation for her husband in an interview this year. However, Moynahan also confessed that she wouldn’t have realized what qualities mattered in one’s better half when she was younger. “I don’t know if I would have appreciated him [Frankel] earlier in life you know?” said the actress on her appearance on Sherri.

Moynahan shared how she gave more importance to other qualities, which, in hindsight, she realizes don’t add value in real life.

“There were things that maybe were on the top of my wish list for people that maybe are on the bottom of the wish list now… I don’t think we’re kind of really focused on the right values when you’re younger.“

Bridget Moynahan’s reflections on love and marriage come from experience and learning from youthful errors. The actress is now living her best life with her husband of nine years and raising their four kids together.