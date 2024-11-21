Travis Hunter “Heartbroken” to See Shedeur Sanders Not in Top 4 for Heisman Race

Everything is going great in Colorado. The team is 8-2, cruising towards the Conference Championship. On the sidelines, they are led by Deion Sanders, a potential Coach of the Year candidate. On the field, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter spearhead them, with both in contention for the Heisman Trophy. But one of them is higher up in the race than the other.

Hunter has always been the frontrunner for Heisman since he transferred to Colorado, owing to his dual-threat capabilities. While the Buffs QB has slowly made his way into the list, he still isn’t in the top four, and his WR doesn’t like that:

“Because they hate who his father is Coach Prime and they hate that Shedeur, he have a different personality than all the other people that’s been playing. It’s kind of heartbreaking to see that he’s not even in the race. It should be like me one, him 2,3 or 4.”

During a conversation on the ‘Travis Hunter Show,’ Travis hypothesized that Sheduer is lagging in the Heisman ranking due to voters’ perceived bias against him and his dad Deion Sanders.

He believes his confident personality means Heisman voters will continue to overlook him, denying him the recognition he truly deserves. Hunter felt heartbroken to see his quarterback—who has yet to have an off-game—ranked so low on the list. In his view, his QB belongs firmly in the top four.

Shedeur, against Utah, threw for 340 yards, completing 30 of his 41 passes, including three TD passes and just one interception. He had a QBR of 88.8 and a passer rating of 162.1. He took his season total to 3222 yards, 27 TDs, and 7 picks.

Still, he is nowhere near the top in the Heisman race besides Hunter. So where is he and who currently has the best odds to the prestigious trophy?

Shedeur’s Heisman odds don’t look great

With only two matchdays left, the race for the Heisman trophy is heating up and it looks like Shedeur Sanders has a lot of ground to cover. The odds don’t favor him. So who do they favor? Obviously, his teammate and dual-threat star, Travis Hunter.

The Buffs wideout didn’t have a great game against Utah but still managed to get 55 yards on five receptions and a pick. As per Fox Sports, he managed to better his odds, which now stand at -350. Second on the list is none other than, Aston Jeanty, who had another great game, rushing for 159 yards and 3 TDs. His odds are +380.

Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes has the third-best odds, +1300, followed by Dilion Gabriel with +2500 odds. Jalen Milroe makes up the top five, with +2800 odds. Kurtis Rourke( Indiana) and Jaxon Dart( Ole Miss) are 6th and 7th respectively, with +3000 and +4000 odds.

Sheduer finds himself at 8th, with no chance of even sniffing the trophy. His odds stand at +7500 despite another great season and being projected as a top-five pick in the draft.