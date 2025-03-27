Travis Hunter Names His Top 3 Bucket List Vacation Spots

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 offseason won’t be a time for Travis Hunter to kick back and relax. With Pro Day, pre-draft meetings, and then D-Day in Green Bay, his schedule is stacked. But come next year? You can bet he’ll carve out time to unwind—maybe somewhere across the Pacific, where the sunsets hit different, the skies feel endless, and the waters are a shade of blue he’s never seen before. And who knows? He might just bring his fiancee, Lenee, along for the ride.

Advertisement

Hunter wishes to travel around the world one day, and he has already mapped out his top vacation spots.

He opened up about it with a friend on his most recent episode of The Travis Hunter Show. So, let’s dive into the top three places he’s itching to jet off to.

3) Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and is considered one of the most stunning natural beauties this earth has to offer. It’s known for its beaches, rice terraces, and volcanoes. It also has a rich cultural history and great traditions. It’s no wonder that Hunter wants to visit the island. However, the two-way star has a hilariously unexpected reason for wanting to go—one no one would guess.

“I want to go to Bali. They got monkeys,” Hunter said, getting a laugh out of his guest.

Indonesia boasts fabulous natural beauty, including beaches (like those in Bali and Lombok), oceans, rainforests, and mountains. The Gili Islands are famous for their tranquility. pic.twitter.com/CSknwjCIhz — Global Beauty (@GlobaBeauty) February 24, 2025

He also went on to say that Bali has beautiful water, as a reason why he wants to visit.

2) Bora Bora

Bora Bora is another small island, but this time located in French Polynesia. It’s known for its volcano, turquoise water lagoon, and overwater bungalows. Hunter expanded on why he chose the island as his second choice.

“Bora Bora, they got nice water. Nice little vacation. Bali and Bora Bora got beautiful water,” he explained.

A beautiful clear view of Bora Bora

: @braybraywoowoo pic.twitter.com/XM7zuHu6Un — Earthpix (@EarthPix) November 29, 2024

His friend also expressed that staying in a bungalow in Bora Bora would be an amazing experience.

1) Japan

Japan doesn’t need an introduction as it’s a well-known country in the Eastern Hemisphere of the world. Although, if you’re wondering, it’s known for its advanced technology, authentic sushi, cherry blossoms, and interesting topography.

“I kind of want to go to Japan,” Hunter stated.

“Japan would be crazy, I’ve only seen videos,” Hunter’s friend responded.

The beauty of Japan pic.twitter.com/gccBFCQyCA — Lala GO (@lalagovn) March 15, 2025

Yet, Hunter decided to nix his Japan choice and replace it with a separate option.

Germany (Bonus)

Germany is a fantastic vacation spot known for its diverse landscapes. From rivers and forests to mountain ranges and beaches, it has a bit of everything. Hunter ultimately swapped his Japan vacation choice for Germany.

“Germany, Germany, Germany,” Hunter repeated. “Yeah, I want to go to Germany, I ain’t never been (there).”

His friend actually lived in Germany when he was younger, but he said he doesn’t remember it much. He has videos, but he would also like to return one day.

We spend the last 2 weeks road tripping through Germany. Bremen > Hamburg > Berlin > Prague (CZ) > Munich > Cologne. Had an absolute amazing time, mostly due to the following: ▪️Super friendly people. Willing to help with everything. Patient, polite, always smiling. We felt… pic.twitter.com/lUfFuS9m5s — Danny Postma (@dannypostmaa) January 19, 2025

All in all, it’s a great list of vacation spots. With his NIL money and NFL contract that he’s going to sign soon, Hunter should be able to find some time one day to visit them all. We hope that he has a good time and shares it with the world when he does, too. Maybe he’ll go with his college teammate and good friend, Shedeur Sanders.