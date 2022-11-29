Dallis Flowers Colts: 89 Yard Kick Return Sparked Dramatic Colts Comeback In Second Half Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (33) drinks from a bottle Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Dallis Flowers for the Indianapolis Colts gave his team a major lifeline in the second half of the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Steelers.

The Colts and Steelers are in similar places this year. Despite fielding somewhat competitive rosters, both teams have been held back a little because of their offenses.

The Steelers are in a transition period from the days of Ben Roethlisberger, and they tried different options for the starting option for this year.

Initially, Mitch Trubisky led the charge, but after some weeks of poor play, he was benched in favor of first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

The Colts had their own quarterback troubles. Matt Ryan was brought over from the Falcons to stabilize a rocky position for the Colts, but he hasn’t hit it off the way the Colts thought he would. He was benched, and now, he’s back again.

However, the star of tonight’s game may be cornerback and kick returner Dallis Flowers for the Colts.

Colts are averaging 3.2 yards per play vs. Steelers so far tonight pic.twitter.com/OlXnvl3Uho — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 29, 2022

Dallis Flowers Colts: Cornerback Has A Massive 89-Yard Return

The Colts and Steelers were in a tight game. The score was 24-17 with 2 minutes left. However, the Steelers’ defense held on at the end of the game and won the game.

However, the game only got close because of a strong second-half comeback. It all started with Dallis Flowers. Flowers took the opening kickoff of the second-half 89-yards to set the Colts up for a strong return to form.

The score was 16-3 entering the second half, and after Flowers’ return, the Colts scored quickly, and suddenly, they were right back in the game.

Dallis Flowers kicks off the second half with an 89-yard return. 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/xXseYDLkFi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 29, 2022

The Colts scored 14 points in the second half to take the lead, but sadly, they couldn’t carry momentum into the fourth quarter going scoreless. The Colts’ season was looking bad but had they won this, they could have kickstarted a run that could have taken them to the playoffs. That dream looks like it’s over now.

