As Dallas Cowboys’ Net Worth Reaches $11 Billion, Expert Breaks Down Jerry Jones’ Masterstroke

While his role as GM is questionable, there is no doubting Jerry Jones’s acumen and competence as a businessman. The Cowboys owner purchased the club in 1989 for $140 million and immediately turned things around for the struggling franchise. Although success has eluded them on the field, the franchise continues to soar financially off it, with its valuation now rising to an astonishing $11 billion. So, what’s the secret?

Michael Zaney, a senior sports reporter and expert on franchise valuations, recently reacted to the Cowboys’ exponential growth and noted that various factors are considered when determining the valuation. This includes numbers and figures from sports bankers, broadcast network executives, as well as lease agreements and stadium authority reports—all are taken into account.

And as for America’s Team, the majority of its valuation comes from its stadium in Arlington. “It all comes down to his stadium. NFL teams keep their revenue from luxury suites and hospitality. He was the first NFL owner to get big stadium naming rights deals and sponsors,” Zaney said.

The NFL had a collective deal with large corporations, but Jerry went out and got individual sponsorship deals with rivals of those companies, like Pepsi and American Express. And the rest, as they say, is history. The Cowboys remain at the top, almost $3 billion ahead of 2nd placed LA Rams.

Seeing his franchise’s net worth soar, Jones must be a happy man. But he’s more worried about on-field success than what he has been able to achieve off it.

The notion that he prioritizes money over trophies irks Jerry Jones

The Cowboys’ rising valuation despite their lack of success on the field suggests that Jones largely focuses on making money over winning trophies. NFL World and Dallas fans have never failed to call him out for his priorities as well. But the Cowboys GM disagrees with this notion, calling it ‘bull.’

As reported by Bleacher Report, Jerry, during his interview with Stephen A. Smith, stated that he would happily give up a part of the Cowboy’s valuation for a Lombardi Trophy.

“That’s bull. Anybody that really knows me is that I’d trade two-thirds, a third of whatever percent you want to call about what the Cowboys are supposed to be worth to get one of those Super Bowls.”

With that being said, the Cowboys had another disappointing offseason, failing to secure deals and losing key players. The team is not in a competitive position this season, and many believe they will struggle to make the playoffs.

Despite his strengths as an owner, the franchise’s decline as a football giant can be attributed to his shortcomings as a general manager. If he truly cares about winning Super Bowls, he should consider stepping down from his GM role and reducing his involvement in football-related decisions. Or, at least, that’s how the majority of the fanbase feels.