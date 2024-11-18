Travis Hunter Planned His Heisman Trophy Cabinet Before the Season Started

They say that preparation breeds confidence, and Travis Hunter is a perfect example of that. Whatever you want to say about the Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way standout, you can’t say he’s not prepared or confident.

He was a mere -115 odds favorite to win the Heisman Trophy before Saturday’s win over Utah. But after showing out with an acrobatic catch on offense as well as an interception on defense, his odds catapulted to a whopping -350. While it’s not a certainty he’ll win, those odds make it pretty hard to see anyone overtaking him in this final month.

Hunter is not only confident he’ll win the Heisman Trophy, he’s also prepared for it to come into his home. On Monday, he talked about how he’s been preparing to decorate his presumptive Heisman Trophy since before the start of the season. When asked what he does with his game-worn cleats, he was ready with an interesting answer.

“I’m keeping all my cleats this year just in case I do win the Heisman, I’ll be able to put all the uniforms and the accessories that I wore in that game right behind the trophy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Travis Hunter Show (@travishuntershow)

Not only has Hunter been preparing the trophy case since before the season, but he’s also been filling it with valuable collectibles from each game. It’s interesting to note that even after his co-host tries to correct him by saying, “Not if you win, when you win,” Hunter acknowledges that he hasn’t won it just yet:

“You never know bro, it ain’t up to us.”

The CB/WR hybrid also talked about how he’s usually the first person to see what the team will be wearing for that week’s game—an assertion that seems dubious considering the head coach’s son is on the team.

Travis has manifested his success this season

Travis Hunter and the whole Colorado Buffaloes program rub some people the wrong way with their loud and seemingly cocky disposition. But that swagger, confidence, and entertainment factor has attracted many more fans than it has repulsed. Hunter is arguably the most confident of the bunch, and for good reason: he’s also the most prepared.

Not only is Hunter one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, but he’s also headed for 1,000+ yards and 10+ receiving TDs as a wideout. His production on both sides of the ball has been unprecedented, which is why he’s such a massive favorite for the award.

And it doesn’t even stop there for Hunter.

On top of the recognition he expects to get from the collegiate football community in a month, he could be getting a similar honor from the professional football sphere in April. He is currently sitting at +340 odds to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s closed the distance massively between him and the current favorite, teammate Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado QB offers +200 odds, and Hunter could overtake him depending on which team gets to pick first.

Barring any unforeseen and highly unlikely circumstances, Hunter should cruise to the stage on December 14, 2024, at the Heisman presentation ceremony. Many only hopped on the Hunter bandwagon midway through this season. He has been manifesting that success for himself since the summer—and now it’s all coming to fruition.