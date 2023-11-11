Travis Hunter Reportedly Signs New NIL Deal With Soft Toy Company

Travis Hunter is one of the most elite additions that CU made, apart from the well-talked-about 46 transfers and Deion Sanders as their head coach. On the field, Travis is known for his meticulousness and the ability to play on both sides of the ball. He has emerged as an exception in an era where coaches advise their players against playing two-way due to the risks.

There is no doubt that Travis is one of the best cornerbacks on the defensive side of the ball. His length, agility, and speed make him a nightmare in night coverage. The star cornerback of the Colorado Buffaloes‘ has been highlighted, blessing him with a wide fanbase. As the two-way star continues to set every stage on fire, his growing influence knows no bounds.

This is evident given the fact that companies are going full-throttle to chase him for NIL with a No. 6 ranking in the On3 NIL 100. Additionally, his popularity on social media platforms makes him a clear choice for promoting even the most unexpected brands.

Even as Hunter boasts forceful gameplay, he recently inked a NIL deal that was most unexpected on the cards. This comprises a deal with cute and cuddly plush toys, which seem rare for the feared cornerback. However, as it turns out, the two-way star has been fond of these toys for a while now.

Live Streaming With Squishmallows Lands Travis Hunter a NIL Deal

Hunter is often spotted live-streaming on Twitch with a group of plushy toys in the background. These turned out to be ‘Squishmallows’ toys, to which he has developed a unique connection.

The deal with the toy company was announced on November 11th, and it is now part of his insane NIL portfolio. It was also announced that Squishmallows would organize a Squish Tour in collaboration with the Colorado star. There is added importance to the deal as the tour is heading towards Colorado’s Folsom Field on Saturday.

With nearly 2 million social media followers in total, coveted names like Actively Black, Michael Strahan Brand, NXTRND, and SoHoodie have chosen the former five-star recruit as their brand endorser. Formerly, in a partnership with American Eagle, he promoted the company on his well-followed social handles.

Travis also has a YouTube page reserved for more personal topics, which is a preference for his widespread fanbase. His latest deal with the marshmallows has qualified as No. 2 in the past couple of weeks.

Hunter used his game to take advantage of the NIL platform to align with businesses, as he also quoted Deion Sanders as his brainiac inspiration. Despite losing two back-to-back games, Hunter’s worth has remained untouched even as the most coveted names like Shedeur Sanders took a hit. His overall presence and forceful games exhibit the potential to make him a brand in line with his inspiration, Coach Prime.