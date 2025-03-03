Father of 8, Chad Johnson Reveals He Is Ready to Have One More

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Chad Johnson on the sidelines before the game between the Utah Utes against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Chad Johnson has always been a dedicated father to his eight kids. He’s often talked about staying in touch with each one and making an effort to do activities as a whole family. But still, raising eight children takes a lot of time and money. That’s exactly why it was surprising to hear that the former wide receiver wants another.

The topic came up seemingly out of nowhere. Johnson and Shannon Sharpe were recording their Nightcap podcast as usual when a quote from Ben Johnson surfaced. Reportedly, the Bears head coach said he would sacrifice his testicles if it meant bringing a championship to Chicago. He also joked that he already has three kids and doesn’t need any more.

The quote made Johnson laugh before he chimed in with a suggestion to add another child to the Johnson family tree. He feels that God has blessed him with enough resources to provide for another, so it only felt right.

“Speaking of kids, I want one more, what you think?” Johnson asked his co-host. A baffled Sharpe laughed, questioning if Johnson was sure and reminding him how much money he’d have to spend on a kid.

“Listen, Unc. I’m not trying to be funny. I’ve always been humble. With the way things are going right now, God has favor. You hear me? And what he’s doing for me right now, I think one more won’t hurt,” Ocho added.

The former wideout then said he plans to ask his kids for permission, and if they agree, it’s home free. Some may find that idea crazy, but Johnson seemed genuinely happy while presenting the proposition.

Someone needs a biology refresher before they attempt to procreate for the 50-11th time @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/Y0knjTRAYJ — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) March 3, 2025

Johnson had his first kid, Jicyra, back in 1998. She’s now a realtor with Johnson’s ex-wife Sharelle Rosado at her firm in Miami. He then fathered his next child, Chad II, in 2002. Chad II ended up following in his father’s footsteps and was a wide receiver at Arizona State in 2022.

If you thought he would slow down after two, you’re dead wrong. Johnson had two more kids, Chade’ and Cha’iel in 2003 and 2005. Then in 2010, he had another daughter, Savi. In 2015, he had yet another daughter named Florida who goes by Kennedi.

Things got murky in 2018, as a paternity lawsuit revealed that Johnson was the father to a sixth child, a daughter, whose name hasn’t been released to the public. Then, in 2022, he had his eighth child, another daughter, named Serenity, who went by Hurricane.

If you’re keeping a tally, that’s seven daughters and only one son. Johnson is a girl dad through and through, and he seems proud of it. He’s talked about in the past how he tries to get his “little army” out for family events as much as possible. Johnson has also appeared on a game show alongside Cha’iel.

Nevertheless, it’s still surprising to hear that he is so serious about having another kid. He surely has the money to support them, but it would be more time and effort on his part. It’s nice to see that he likes being a dad, though. Sometimes athletes will have several children and some look like they get neglected or forgotten about. That’s not the case with Johnson.