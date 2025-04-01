“Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby Already Got Paid”: Dallas Cowboys Must Take Micah Parsons, Says NFL Insider

It seems like the Cowboys and Jerry Jones haven’t learned from past mistakes when it comes to rewarding their top talent. Last offseason, Dallas waited too long to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, only to pay the price later. Now, they’re making the same mistake with Micah Parsons, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. Reports indicate that negotiations haven’t progressed as he’d hoped.

NFL insiders argue that the Cowboys can’t afford to wait any longer. If they do, it will only get more expensive from here on out. Parsons, a homegrown talent, certainly deserves top-tier money, especially after seeing other top pass rushers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby secure major contracts loaded with guaranteed money.

The Penn State alum, who has consistently expressed his desire to stay in Dallas long-term, is well within his rights to demand a deal on par with those players. He’s a cornerstone of the team and a leader of the defense. The Cowboys can’t afford to lose him, nor can they justify underpaying him, especially after handing out big contracts to both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

“That would be the best-case scenario for the Dallas Cowboys is to take the homegrown player, a big-time draft success, and make sure he is a highly-paid member of the Dallas Cowboys for a very long time. Several other pass rushers, including Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby, have already gotten paid. Doesn’t seem like pass-rushers are done,” Ian Rapoport said on the Insiders.

In his first four seasons, Parsons has racked up 52.5 sacks, made four Pro Bowls, and earned All-Pro honors three times. With his impact on the defense, it’s no surprise that new head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes Parsons isn’t going anywhere, despite the rumors swirling about potential trades.

Schottenheimer is confident in Parsons’ commitment to the team, and the feeling appears mutual. It’s just the business side of things that remains unresolved.

The urgency to get this deal done is clear. With the market for pass rushers only going up and several players like T.J. Watt and Aidan Hutchinson in line for new contracts, it’s critical that the Cowboys lock Parsons in before the price continues to rise.

However, insiders believe Parsons could be the last of the big-name pass rushers to get an extension—something the Cowboys are known for. As the deadline nears, they might hold off until August, only to give in and overpay once again.

Micah Parsons has stated his desire and intent to become the highest-paid non-QB in the league. There is no way he is leaving money on the table and taking less than $40 million. Myles Garrett signed an extension worth 4-year $160 million. The new deal pays him $204.795 million, with nearly $123 million in guaranteed money and a $40 million annual salary.

Crosby, too, signed a three-year, $106.5 million deal, with $91.5 million in guaranteed money. He earns $35.5 million a year.

Ja’Marr Chase is currently the highest-paid non-QB, earning $40.25 million a year. The Penn State Alum will likely demand slightly more than Chase and Garrett- to become both the highest-paid non-QB and pass-rusher.

A four-year, $165 million kind of deal is something the Cowboys would have to offer to tie him down. He might be willing to settle for somewhere between $36 million and $40 million if they offer him more guaranteed money than others.

